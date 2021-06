This week we are happy to feature Kelly Anne White as our Artist of the Week. Kelly is the award-winning author of The Legend of the Fairy Stones, The Bible Adventure Book of Scavenger Hunts, and other Children’s books. She has also edited hundreds of books and now hosts her own podcast, The Word With An Inquisitive Booknerd on the Chesapeake Podcast Network. On her podcast she actually interviews other Authors such as Peggy Wirgau, Author of The Stars in April, Karen Whiting, Author of Growing a Mother’s Heart: Devotions of Faith, Hope and Love from Mother’s Past, Present and Future and Nathan Whitaker, Author of Leaning on the Promises of God for Men.