Monkey Business Lands El Paso Zoo Trespasser New Job

 5 days ago
Well, that didn’t take long. The woman who jumped into the spider monkey enclosure at the El Paso Zoo and was subsequently fired from her job already has a new gig. Less than 48 hours after Lucy Rae was identified as the trespasser in the viral video that led to her dismissal, Mark Davis, of the Law Office of Mark T. Davis, not only hired Rae according to a post on his Facebook, he went off on Rae’s previous employer, the Lovett Law Firm.

Woman Filmed at the El Paso Zoo Hopping Into Enclosure to Feed Monkeys A Spicy Snack

In a move that's being called "stupid," a woman is seen on video jumping a fence into the monkey habitat at the El Paso Zoo and then feeds them Hot Cheetos. A video has gone viral in El Paso after a woman was seen jumping into an animal's habitat at the El Paso Zoo. In the video posted this past weekend to FitFam's Instagram, you see the woman wading through the water in the spider monkey enclosure at the zoo. She then proceeds to sit on a rock and feed the animals. According to FitFam's post, she fed the monkey's Hot Cheetos from her hands before she makes her way back to the side of the enclosure and her friend helps her out.
Texas zoo to press charges after woman trespasses in monkey exhibit

The El Paso Zoo in Texas plans to press charges against a woman who trespassed into the zoo’s spider monkey exhibit last weekend, a “stupid” act that could lead to permanent changes for the animals’ safety, officials said. Zoo staff learned of the incident through social media, with a video...
