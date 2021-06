Today on the show, Fish found a list of stories about celebrities that were both naughty and nice. For the most part, the celebrities who you thought were nice, actually turned out to be nice. But there were a couple of celebrities who you assumed would be nice, but these stories are claiming otherwise. Also on the show, we helped a member of the Click of Six figure out how to make some new friends for the Rando Texto, Steve talked about how there is a slippery slope when rewarding your kids for Daddy Tips, and you tell us your worst house guest stories for the Text Question of the Day. All of that and much more on today's show!