When I moved into my apartment, I purchased roughly one billion things that I absolutely needed and did not purchase the one thing I really needed at the time, which was a new sofa. The sofa that came with my apartment was comfortable at first, if only because it was different than the couch I used to have—an old IKEA number, model unknown, that was so wretched that anything else was a vast improvement. But after one full winter spent with my body enmeshed in the couch, it was clear that I needed another. But the decision to purchase a big-ticket furniture item of this nature is not one to be taken lightly.