Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrations

Weekend Roundup: Quoi faire?

By Amanda Armstrong
apt613.ca
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a short week, we have arrived at what looks to be yet another nice weekend! Things are opening up a bit here in Ottawa and we can finally do things like see friends (outdoors, and at a distance), kick a ball around the soccer field, or play a few rounds of golf. There are also some other events taking place this weekend and Apt613 has the details for you below.

apt613.ca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Art#Pub#Cooking#Shop Outdoors#Apt613#Indigenous#The York Street Farmers#Urban Cycling#Bike Ottawa#Twitter#Lansdowne Farmers#Westboro Market#Wikipedia#York Street Farmers#Ncc#Quoi Faire#Saturday Mornings#Trivia Enthusiasts#Tickets#Special Guests
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Poland
News Break
Celebrations
News Break
Festival
News Break
Biking
News Break
Society
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
News Break
Instagram
Related
Berks County, PADelaware County Daily Times

LEGO exhibit, concerts, comedy and more on tap for Memorial Day weekend [events roundup]

Here are some events planned throughout the region over the Memorial Day weekend:. "Brick City," a family exhibition that celebrates iconic buildings from cities around the world constructed from LEGOS, goes on view at the Reading Public Museum from Saturday through Sept. 6. Visitors will view lively celebrations from New Zealand to New Orleans, tall skyscrapers from New York to Mecca, and imaginative castles from medieval Japan to modern Las Vegas, all carefully recreated in LEGO bricks by artist Warren Elsmore and his team. The Reading Pagoda, a popular Berks County landmark, will also be on view during the run of the show. The Pagoda was created by local LEGO artist Kelly Hoffman. The exhibit highlights cities across all seven continents, with the highlight being the London St Pancras Station, measuring 6-by-12 feet and built from over 180,000 standard LEGO bricks. Visitors will also discover new urban highlights like the London 2021 Olympic Park as well as some more recognizable icons, such as the Roman Colosseum. The museum is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (closed Memorial Day and July 4). Admission is $10 for adults, $6 for seniors 65-plus, ages 4-17 and college students with ID. For more information, call 610-371-5850 or visit readingpublicmuseum.org.
Jonesborough, TNJohnson City Press

Mill Spring Makers Faire returns to Jonesborough next weekend

The Mill Spring Makers Faire is returning to Jonesborough next weekend after the pandemic forced the cancellation of the second edition of the event, which highlights local artists and artisans on the streets of downtown. “We are really excited,” said Town Events Coordinator Melinda Copp. “We have a great lineup...
Festivalmmbudget.com

It is time to start planning! Epcot Food and Wine Festival dates released

The Epcot Food and Wine Festival is back and will be bigger than ever and now you can start planning your visit as the dates have been announced. On July 15th Epcot will unveil their annual International Food and Wine Festival. The event will run through November 20th. This year, according to the Disney Parks blog, more “marketplaces” will be in place making this year the biggest in its 25 years.
Festivalgreatbritishlife.co.uk

27 of the best festivals in Hertfordshire this summer 2021

Hertfordshire Festival of Music, June 4-10 This annual celebration of classical music is in its fifth year and this June welcomes Master of the Queen's Music, Judith Weir, as featured living composer and violinist Chloë Hanslip as principal artist. Largely incorporating concerts and events in and around Hertford, this year...
Drinksthemanc.com

A boutique wine and fizz festival is coming to Ancoats

Some of the region’s finest independent wine retailers will make their way to Ancoats this September for a premium wine and fizz festival. Hosted at Hallé St Peter’s on Blossom Street, the boutique event will pull in some incredible winemakers from around the globe – giving guests the opportunity to taste a variety of exclusive bottles.
Beauty & Fashionsightunseen.com

A Sneak Peek at Collectible Design’s First Fully Digital Fair, Happening This Weekend in Brussels

Collectible, the long-running design fair in Brussels, was one of the last fairs to slip under the wire last year just as COVID was beginning; we remember having a phone call with our solo exhibitors, Ben & Aja Blanc, asking if they felt safe enough to go. But though the fair went off without a hitch last March, due to changing restrictions in Europe, organizers Clélie Debehault and Liv Vaisberg decided to take the fair fully digital this year, introducing a new platform called Collectible Salon, which runs online from May 28-30 and concurrently with events around town — and even at partner galleries beyond Brussels. The online Salon component is broken down along Collectible’s usual lines of galleries, independent designers, and craftsmen; some of the new names to us include Johan Viladrich, who’s having a solo show at Atelier Jespers, and the Berlin-based Aufgabe Null, whose use of EDPM rubber granules replicates the look of a particularly chic tarmac. Another favorite is Ward Wijnant (above), the Dutch designer whose hand-welded patterning on heat-treated metal recalls a kind of futuristic woodgrain. Check out some of our favorites from the upcoming fair below.
Agricultureoliveoiltimes.com

Fairs, Competitions

Lower Yield Doesn’t Stop U.S. Producers From Celebrating NYIOOC Wins. From Texas to California and Oregon, 38 producers celebrated big wins at the World Olive Oil Competition despite an exceptionally tough harvest for many of them. Tunisian producers overcame the lack of rainfall in 2020 and earned a record-high tally...
High Schooloutdoorsfirst.com

Shimano School Tackles Toothy Predators

Lee Tauchen Details Productive Patterns for Musky, Pike and More!. Shimano School returns on Tuesday, June 8, with another informative and entertaining event. JP DeRose hosts these live streaming video seminars, featuring compelling topics and special guests from across the spectrum of the fishing world. Shimano School meets every two weeks, and streams live on the Shimano Facebook Page and Shimano North America’s YouTube Channel.
Musicfuraffinity.net

The Spotlight with Ikodo Episode 84

” Journey" (Orchestral) " TechnoTronic" (Techno/Electronic) " Castle Dimitrescu" (Dark/Orchestral) " Activate" (Hard Trance/Electronic) " Hope" (Downtempo/Electronic) " Xerian: Part 6" (80s/Electronic) All parts of this epic prog rock/electronic journey, from the music to the story, are worth checking out. See it on Fur Affinity's Social Media for #FAMusicMonday!. See...
Drinksdiscovernepa.com

Black Rock Brewing Company

As part of our DiscoverNEPA Brewer’s Loop Series, we’re hitting the road – yes, all 390-plus miles of it. We’ll be taking brewery tours, sampling stouts, lagers and IPAs, and tasting taproom grub all over Northeastern Pennsylvania. Follow along as we bring you a firsthand look inside the region’s exploding craft beer scene, and let you know how, when and where you can experience it for yourself.
Musicstereoboard.com

Gretchen Peters at Bexhill On Sea De La Warr Pavilion

Staying the night? Find Hotels & Airbnbs near Bexhill On Sea's De La Warr Pavilion for this Gretchen Peters show. Book Your Stay Today!. The De La Warr Pavilion is live music and arts venue based in the Marina in Bexhll on Sea. Considered one of the first 'modernist' buildings in the UK and built in 'international style', it has gone on to become a leading location for fans to catch some of their favourite musicians and comedians.
Photographypetapixel.com

The Winners of Auckland’s Aotearoa Music Photography Awards

The Auckland Festival of Photography and Auckland UNESCO City of Music Aotearoa Music Photography Award (Whakaahua Puoro Toa) have announced the 2021 winners for its music-themed photography competition. The competition, which was open to all New Zealand-based professional and community photographers, received over 600 music-themed entries. The competition was judged...
DrinksBrewbound.com

Beavertown Launches Seasonal Tropigamma

LONDON – Liven up your park picnic or garden BBQ this summer with Tropigamma, Beavertown Brewery’s iconic Gamma Ray American pale ale, with real fruit to give it a delicious tropical twist – the perfect brew for sipping in some much-needed sunshine. Back by popular demand, Tropigamma takes inspiration from...