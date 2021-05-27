Mesa Mall in Grand Junction Announces New Hours of Operation
Ever since last March, it seems like all we have heard is about businesses struggling with restrictions or guidelines having to do with the COVID-19 pandemic. Many businesses are now struggling to find enough employees to keep the doors open but it seems like Grand Junction's Mesa Mall is going in the opposite direction. As we just found out on their website that starting on Friday, June 4th the Mesa Mall will have new expanded hours of operation.kool1079.com