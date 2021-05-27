Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

Joe’s Weather Blog: Flushing out the atmosphere with storms (THU-5/27)

By Joe Lauria
fox4kc.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — A stormy and mostly non-severe start to the morning in the region. Storms have moved into the area with locally heavy rain and some moderate winds. Really no severe weather in the storms which is more or less what I expected. The storms and rain will...

fox4kc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flushing#Severe Weather#Blogs#Thunderstorms#Cold Weather#Storm Clouds#Stormy Weather#Iphone#Wikipedia#Stronger Storms#Potentially Severe Storms#Winds#Heavy Rain#Warm Air#Convective Clouds#Cold Front#Surface Air#Rain Storms#Highs#Mid Afternoon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Kansas City, MOKMBC.com

Scattered T-storms possible Tuesday afternoon, evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It will be mostly cloudy with light showers tonight and lows near 60. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon into the evening. More rain showers are possible Wednesday morning and Thursday. We'll likely see...
Kansas City, MOKansas City Star

Flash flood warning issued for parts of Kansas City metro as rainfall continues

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for parts of the Kansas City metro area that will remain in effect until early Monday. As rainfall continued across the region Sunday, the warning was issued until 12:30 a.m. Monday for parts of Kansas City, Overland Park and Olathe. Meteorologists warned drivers to avoid flood-covered roads.
Kansas City, MOPosted by
Kansas City Digest

Daily Weather Forecast For Kansas City

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kansas City: Monday, May 17: Chance t-storms in the day; while light rain likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Light rain likely in the day; while light rain likely then chance t-storms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Rain in the day; while light rain during night; Thursday, May 20: Light Rain Likely;
Jackson County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 00:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jackson The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Johnson KS County in east central Kansas Eastern Miami County in east central Kansas Northern Cass County in west central Missouri Southern Jackson County in west central Missouri * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 920 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Lee`s Summit, Leawood, Grandview, Belton, Raymore, Harrisonville, Pleasant Hill, Paola, Spring Hill, Greenwood, Peculiar, Louisburg, Lake Lotawana, Lake Winnebago, Lone Jack, Cleveland, Freeman and Lake Annette. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Missouri StateNeosho Daily News

Day Trippin near southwest Missouri: Devil’s Canyon

Over the course of this summer, I’ll be plotting out and exploring some day trips that can be made in the southwest Missouri area. This weekend, I tackled another hike off of the alltrails.com list of the “best Ozark hikes" in Devil's Canyon. A couple weeks ago, I had meant...
Missouri StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Remembering One of Worst Disasters in Missouri's History: Red Cross Volunteers Recall Joplin Tornado 10 years later

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Within hours after a historic, mile-wide tornado hit Joplin, MO, the American Red Cross arrived to provide protection and comfort to thousands whose homes were damaged and destroyed. That May 22, 2011, storm killed 162 people, caused more than 1,000 injuries, damaged more than 4,000 homes and displaced 9,200. The Red Cross brought in nearly 900 trained disaster response volunteers from all over the nation to provide food and shelter, comfort kits, tarpaulins, coolers, tools fo Continue Reading
Jackson County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jackson FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR EAST CENTRAL WYANDOTTE AND WEST CENTRAL JACKSON COUNTIES At 1223 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Public reports of flowing water over roadways in several locations near Brush Creek along the state line. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Shawnee, Leawood, Prairie Village, Merriam, Mission, North Kansas City, Mission Hills, Westwood, Westwood Hills, Mission Woods and Roeland Park. This includes the following streams and drainages Mill Creek, Missouri River, Dyke Branch, Round Grove Creek, Kansas River, Blue River and Brush Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
TrafficKCTV 5

Wrecks and spinouts across the metro

KANSAS CITY (KCTV) -- Police and road crews have responded to numerous accidents this morning as heavy rain and lightning enveloped the Kansas City area. At one point around 10:45, KCTV5 was able to observe at least eight crashes involving local drivers. Stay tuned to KCTV5 for updates or check...