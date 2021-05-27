Cancel
Prince George's County, MD

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks Will Not Run For Governor Next Year

By Jenny Gathright
DCist
DCist
 18 days ago
Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks will not be running for governor of Maryland in 2022. She will seek a second term as county executive instead. Alsobrooks confirmed her plans in an interview with The Washington Post. She told the outlet she “knows there will be opportunities to serve on a higher level” down the road—but she would prefer for now to focus on helping Prince George’s County recover from the coronavirus pandemic and being there for her 16-year-old daughter as she finishes high school.

dcist.com
ABOUT

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

 https://dcist.com/
