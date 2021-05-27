Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks Will Not Run For Governor Next Year
Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks will not be running for governor of Maryland in 2022. She will seek a second term as county executive instead. Alsobrooks confirmed her plans in an interview with The Washington Post. She told the outlet she “knows there will be opportunities to serve on a higher level” down the road—but she would prefer for now to focus on helping Prince George’s County recover from the coronavirus pandemic and being there for her 16-year-old daughter as she finishes high school.dcist.com