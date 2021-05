Chick-fil-A is a favorite among customers for its mouthwatering options like its refreshing strawberry milkshakes and their crunchy waffle potato fries. But the real stars at the fast food chain is their range of incredible chicken options — from its breakfast biscuit sandwich to its classic chicken sandwich. And if you can't tell, the brand takes its poultry very seriously. According to Entrepreneur, Chick-fil-A spent a staggering seven years and $50 million to get their grilled nuggets just right for their fans.