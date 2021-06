The case of a suspected stolen dog in Boston came to an unlikely conclusion over the weekend after a TV reporter covering the story spotted and rescued the missing pet live on air.Juliana Mazza of 7News had been giving a TV report of the alleged theft of a 13-month-old German shorthaired pointer named Titus when she saw something strange from the corner of her eye.Speaking from the parking lot in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where the alleged crime took place, Mazza recognised a dog walking through the lot as Titus, Inside Edition reported.She called the dog walker over and engaged him...