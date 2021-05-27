Cancel
US State Department: Secretary Blinken’s Travel to Costa Rica

Washington, DC (STL.News) Department Spokesperson, Ned Price released the following statement:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel on June 1-2 to San José, Costa Rica, where he will engage with senior leaders from Central America, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic, as well as Costa Rican government officials and civil society.

