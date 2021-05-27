US State Department: Secretary Blinken’s Travel to Costa Rica

PRESIDENT ALVARADO: Thanks again, Mr. Secretary, for meeting in Costa Rica and thanks also to your team. I’m really delighted in having you in our country. I believe I won’t be introducing because you have been here for a while (inaudible) already had the introductions. But just to say first that, as Costa Ricans, we are very happy to receive your visit to reinforce our partnership as democracies, as partners in values, and that we look forward not only to continue the good work that’s done the last decades since we have had a diplomatic relation but to take it to the next level, because there’s so much things we can do together – so much we can do for bilateral partnership for the region in which we want to be solutions-oriented and want to be part of the solution, and also in the multilateral forums, because we also believe that as a country with no army, we fully believe in diplomacy. We believe – indeed, as you said earlier, Mr. Secretary – in a rules-based order. We believe in that.