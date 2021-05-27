May 27: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

ON THIS DAY IN 1911, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “Dreamland, the famous tower-crowned feature of Coney Island, has probably been permanently lost to the summer resort as a result of the fire which broke out at 1:44 o’clock this morning, laid waste a number of amusement places covering an area of five blocks, contributed one of the most spectacular conflagrations in the history of the island and caused a total damage estimated between $3,000,000 and $5,000,000. Of Dreamland itself there is nothing left and, according to the director of the By-The-Sea Company which owned it, it’s chances of being rebuilt are very slim. The commanding tower, which was most conspicuous of a night when it raised its light-emblazoned height above all surrounding structures, was among the first to fall; and between Surf avenue and the sea, from West Fifth to West Tenth street, all that remained this morning was a blackened, smoke-shrouded area over which drifted smoke and dust. The various concessions within the enclosure known as Dreamland were destroyed with the rest.”