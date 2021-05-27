Fired After Calling 911 On A Black Bird-Watcher, Amy Cooper Sues For Discrimination

The Idaho Falls Fire Department says their hero today is a very smart three-year-old child. They say that on Thursday they responded to an emergency call where a toddler called 911 to report that something was wrong with their mommy. In a Facebook post, they say that when asked what was the emergency, the toddler responded “Mommy won’t talk to me. Mommy sleeping again. Mommy laying on the floor.” Idaho Falls Fire Department says that the mother had a preexisting medical condition, and was home alone with the the toddler and another infant. Thanks to the quick thinking by her three-year-old, emergency personnel responded and was able to get her to the hospital. The department is taking this opportunity to remind the public of the importance of teaching your kids to call 911 in an emergency, especially if someone in the family has a medical condition.