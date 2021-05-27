Cancel
Fired After Calling 911 On A Black Bird-Watcher, Amy Cooper Sues For Discrimination

publicradioeast.org
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmy Cooper, a white New York woman who called police on a Black bird-watcher in Central Park last Memorial Day, is suing the company that swiftly fired her over the controversial incident. "We do not tolerate racism of any kind at Franklin Templeton," the investment firm said the day after...

