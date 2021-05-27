Cancel
Chase County, KS

Preliminary hearing for Chase County exploitation suspect delayed Featured

By Chuck Samples
KVOE
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cedar Point man accused of having child pornography in his possession was set for a preliminary hearing Friday. That has now been delayed. Leland Turner, 71, was arrested earlier this month. Court documents provided to KVOE News indicate an investigation by Chase County deputies began after relatives found a flash drive allegedly containing child porn. Deputies say the flash drive had over 150 images of children, both male and female ranging in age from approximately four months to 15 years old.

