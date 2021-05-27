Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA awards: Vincent Goodwill reveals his 2020-21 selections

By Vincent Goodwill
msn.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur look at four topics — players, issues, numbers, trends — that are impacting and, in some cases, changing the game. Is it sixth man or seventh man? Hard to have two members of the same team on the ballot in Utah’s Clarkson and Joe Ingles. Clarkson had this award wrapped up before we had time to entertain other candidates, a volume scorer who finally found his niche as an off-the-bench brainbuster. This award is made for the unabashed bucket-getter (Jamal Crawford, Lou Williams), and Clarkson follows in that tradition, a key wrinkle in the Jazz getting the top seed in the West.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Michael Porter Jr.
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Nate Mcmillan
Person
Julius Randle
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Awards#Nba Mvp#Nba Players#Team Player#Mavs#Nuggets 3#Warriors 3#Suns 2#Charlotte Hornets#Mavericks#Timberwolves#Hawks Chris Paul#Defensive Player#Rebounds#Impactful Basketball#Denver#Detroit#Phoenix#Sacramento
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Related
NBAPosted by
theknickswall

The Knicks Wall Podcast: Knicks Clinch the Fourth Seed!

The Knicks Wall Podcast crew discusses the end of the regular season and preps everybody for a first-round playoff matchup with the Hawks. The New York Knicks have clinched the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. What a time. They’ll have home-court advantage in their first playoff appearance in eight years against the Atlanta Hawks after scraping out a win over the Boston Celtics.
NBAchatsports.com

Nuggets clinch third seed, will play Portland Trail Blazers in first round of NBA playoffs

Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, 2009 NBA Playoffs, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, National Basketball Association. Sunday was a day full of action across the NBA. Almost every seed was up for grabs in both the Eastern and Western Conference playoff picture and at the end of the day the Denver Nuggets clinched the third seed in the West. By virtue of Denver’s loss to the Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Clippers loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder (amongst a whole bunch of other things), it allowed the Nuggets to lock in that three seed and set up a first round matchup against Portland.
NBAraptorsrepublic.com

Morning Coffee – Mon, May 17

Fred VanVleet joined the TSN broadcast for the third quarter, engaging in some fun conversation with Matt Devlin and Jack Armstrong. What can’t he do? It’s no secret he’s a very open and insightful quote, and he added a special element to the finale broadcast. Some notes from VanVleet’s appearance:
NBAchatsports.com

Who do Hornets play Tuesday in play-in tournament? Now, we know opponent and time

The Charlotte Hornets blew an 11-point, fourth-quarter lead and fell to the Washington Wizards, 115-110, on Sunday. That means the Hornets finish 10th in the Eastern Conference and will play a road game against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday in the NBA’s play-in tournament. The winner of that game will play the loser of a Boston Celtics-Wizards game to determine the eighth seed in the East playoffs.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Clippers fearing the Lakers shows who the superior team is

The Los Angeles Lakers are officially in the play-in tournament and will be squaring off against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in one game to decide who the seventh seed in the Western Conference will be. The loser of that game will play the winner of the Memphis...
NBAPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Julius Randle, RJ Barrett played more minutes than anyone else in NBA in 2020-21 season

The NBA implemented a policy in an attempt to restrict the ever so popular strategy of load management throughout the league, and it lessened how often healthy players could rest, to a degree. Still, if you were a fan of the 76ers, Lakers, Clippers, Bucks or the other preconceived top dogs around the league, there were certainly some games where you'd watch one or both teams scratch a player or two — under various designations — in an attempt to give them a day off. Intertwined with real injuries and with the COVID-19 pandemic, you likely saw quite a few absences.
NBANBA Analysis Network

Why the New York Knicks should be an attractive destination for stars

The New York Knicks clinched the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference, which means they are going to be back in the playoffs for the first time since 2013! They are one of the NBA’s top stories this season with a real chance to make some noise in the playoffs. After...
NBAAt The Hive

Hornets’ Biyombo No Fan Of NBA Play-In Game

One of the most overused phrases in pro sports is "it is what it is." Among cliche speak, it’s popular with players, coaches and management across all manners of sport. Basically, it’s an expression that is used to characterize a frustrating or challenging situation that a person believes cannot be changed and must just be accepted.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Sliding Hornets, LaMelo Ball face play-in tournament’s perils and possibilities

The bad news: The Charlotte Hornets and LaMelo Ball have to win two postseason games to reach the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, instead of one. The good news: They still get a taste of genuine playoff pressure, a catalyst for future development. Taking the bad with the good is a clear focus for Charlotte as a young team enters its big moment under less-than-ideal circumstances.
NBAthednvr.com

Instant reactions to the Denver Nuggets’ first round playoff matchup

In this episode, Adam, Eric, Dev, and Brendan discuss their takeaways from a wacky final night of the NBA season that featured a lot of tanking, a lot of jockeying for playoff position, and not a lot of actual basketball. They also share instant reactions to the Nuggets’ first round matchup with the Blazers and look back at the big takeaways from the regular season.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."
NBAswarmandsting.com

Charlotte Hornets need Gordon Hayward healthy to make the playoffs

With the regular season over, the Charlotte Hornets have one more chance to advance to the playoffs in the league’s play-in tournament. The Hornets will need to win two consecutive games in order to get the 8th seed. The Hornets take on the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night. Charlotte has...
NBAchatsports.com

Knicks 96, Celtics 92: “[Sounds] pretty good to me”

Sunday’s 96-92 victory over the Boston Celtics in the season finale means the New York Knicks went 23-7 at home over the last four months of the season. They needed every single one of those wins; in truth they needed every win from their 41-31 final record to clinch the fourth seed in the East and homecourt in the first round, where they’ll face the Atlanta Hawks. The Knicks took their victory lap in the third quarter and nearly paid for it in the fourth, but all’s well that ends well and 16 wins in the final 20 is, well.