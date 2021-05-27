Helping A Brother Out – Connie and Fish Podcast (5-27-21)
Today on the show we got a sad answer to the Text Question of the Day, which was "What is something you still wish to accomplish?" He said that he wanted to make balloon animals with his wife because it has been over 5 years since they did. We talked about it several times throughout the show and got some great advice from the Click of Six. It turns out that this issue is more common than most people think. Also on the show, Christine talks about how teen movies from the 90s ruined her high school experience in Christine-ology, we helped a member of the Click of Six with her unambitious boyfriend, and we gave Friends fans a little treat on the day of the Friends reunion. All of that and much more on today's show!mix957gr.com