Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Podcast

Helping A Brother Out – Connie and Fish Podcast (5-27-21)

By Fish
Posted by 
Mix 95.7FM
Mix 95.7FM
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today on the show we got a sad answer to the Text Question of the Day, which was "What is something you still wish to accomplish?" He said that he wanted to make balloon animals with his wife because it has been over 5 years since they did. We talked about it several times throughout the show and got some great advice from the Click of Six. It turns out that this issue is more common than most people think. Also on the show, Christine talks about how teen movies from the 90s ruined her high school experience in Christine-ology, we helped a member of the Click of Six with her unambitious boyfriend, and we gave Friends fans a little treat on the day of the Friends reunion. All of that and much more on today's show!

mix957gr.com
Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids, MI
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
936K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Movies#Friends Reunion#School Friends#Teen#Fish Podcast#The Click Of Six#Friends Fans#Wish#Advice#Balloon Animals#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Podcast
Related
EntertainmentPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Bad Kissers – Connie and Fish Podcast (6-1-21)

Today on the show we found an interesting little fact about kissing. We learned that about 2/3 of people think they are a good kisser. We had to dive deeper into this so we asked everyone on the show if they thought they were good kissers, and everyone said yes. So, then we pivoted to the Click of Six and asked if anyone thought they were a bad kisser. That's when Anna called in and told us her boyfriend hasn't kissed her in 2 years because he says she is a bad kisser. We coached her on how to be a better kisser and hopefully she tries out our tips and reports back. Also on the show, we help a member of the Click of Six deal with something that has been weighing on her conscience, Christine complains about doing laundry for Christine-ology, and Fish tells a story from the weekend about how his friend was a hero on the freeway. All of that and much more on today's show!
TV & VideosPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

I Can Be Your Hero – Connie and Fish (6-2-21)

Today's show definitely had a bit of a theme, and that theme was heroes. First off, our Text Question of the Day was simply "Tell us a story when you were a hero." We got some fantastic answers that really got us in the feels. And in addition to the #TQOTD, we also share some stories of other people in the news acting as heroes in their own way. Also on the show, Steve gets a little creepy during a Rando Texto that has to do with underwear, we break down last night's episode of America's Got Talent, and Naughty Mickey joins the show to talk about under-boob and $75 t-shirts. All of that and much more on today's show!
Florida StatePosted by
Mix 95.7FM

What Is Your Best Childhood Memory? – #TQOTD

I love this question. It popped into my head this past weekend when I was at an open house that had a food truck and I thought what a cool memory that would be if I was graduating High School. Then I started talking with Alicia and some buddies about fun flashback stories we had from when we were kids. The Click of 6 added many great ones to the list now. ENJOY:
TV & VideosPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Christine Can’t Give Just One Answer – Connie and Fish Podcast (6-8-21)

For today's Text Question of the Day we asked "If you were asked ‘What is your best childhood memory?’ what would be the first thing that popped into your head?" Christine came up with 5 answers. Count them... 1, 2, 3, 4, 5. Seriously, Christine? We asked for the FIRST THING that popped in your head. Not the first 5 things. Also on the show, we celebrated National Best Friends Day, Christine recapped the first episode of The Bachelorette, and we played a brand new game called "What is this woman crushing with her thighs?" All of that and much more on today's show!
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Did We Say That Wrong? – Connie And Fish Podcast (6-9-21)

We actually had to cancel our Rando Texto today because we got into a very odd topic. We were talking about new underwear trends and Fish and Steve may have misused the word "fupa". Fish thought it was the same as love handles and Steve was pretty sure it was a pull-out couch. Turns out that it was totally different and several listeners talked to us about how we were WAY OFF. Also on the show, Steve teaches you about the "baby grass test" in Daddy Tips, we list the top movies that were walked out of, and would you wear Stiletto Crocs? All of that and much more on today's show!
Entertainmentmix957gr.com

What Are They Saying? – Connie and Fish Podcast (6-10-21)

Today on the show we pushed our Rando Texto AGAIN because we got on another side topic and didn't have time it. Fish found some audio of a crowd at a soccer game chanting something and we tried to figure out what it is. We heard from many members of the Click of Six and they all thought they were hearing different things. What did you hear? Also on the show, Christine asked "can men and women just be friends?" for Chirstine-ology, we heard an agonizingly dumb quote from a US Congressman, and Fish shares his famous story about the time he met Nick Carter. All of that and much more on today's show!
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Rebel Wilson photo sparks concern among followers

(CNN) — Rebel Wilson has been documenting her fitness journey on social media for more than a year and a recent post has some of her followers worried. The "Pitch Perfect" star posted a production still on her verified Instagram account which shows how much weight she has lost, writing in the caption, "Hey babe, you got this x I know it's hard right now, I know you're trying to deal with stuff - but let's keep getting up every day and CRUSH IT - work out, hydrate, fuel your body with quality food ...show your brilliant brain and your big heart."
Celebritiesmovin925.com

PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (06/04/21)

Today’s question: For today’s shock collar question we’re going to be doing something a little different. I have an audio clip for you of six different notable celebrities doing what they do best….laughing. Why? Because they are all making boatloads of money… and you’re not. So with that said…. I’ll play the 20 second montage with a half second of silence in between each laugh… and you have to write them down in order.
TV & Videosmovin925.com

PODCAST: Whats On Your Mind (06/09/21)

Brooke accidentally trash-talked a teenager, Jose has a new apartment, Alexis stole from coworkers who were working from home, and Jeffrey spent his Friday night at a gas station. It’s time to go around the room and share What’s On Our Minds!
KidsPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Grass, Water, And Bugs – Steve’s Daddy Tips (6-9-21)

Playing outside with your infant, the importance of staying hydrated, and grossing out your partner are all tips from this weeks Daddy Tips!. This week’s first Daddy Tip is a fun little test you can try out on your infant. The baby grass test. If you have a baby that is like 9 months old or younger, set them on the grass and see what happens. There is a good chance that your kiddo will completely freak out. And if they don’t, just know that you have a rare baby. Most newborns and infants will freak out because the hundreds of blades of grass will feel really crazy and give them a sensory overload. Charlotte hated grass when she was a baby, but Izzy is the just the opposite. Try it out with your kid!
Video Gamesmtggoldfish.com

The Fish Tank: Modern Horizons 2 Edition (May 30-June 5, 2021)

Welcome back to The Fish Tank, the series where we sneak a peek at sweet viewer-submitted decks and maybe, with our powers combined, turn them into real, fun, playable lists! This week, we are focusing on sweet new Modern decks brought to us by Modern Horizons 2! What sweet Modern lists did you all send in this week? Let's find out! But first, to have your own deck considered for next week's edition (and for our Fishbowl Thursday Instant Deck Tech), make sure to leave a link in the comments, or email it to me at SaffronOlive@MTGGoldfish.com.
Youtubecbslocal.com

Monday’s Show Info (5/31/21)

Http://www.horseshoepitching.com Also on Facebook – McBean/Lincoln Horseshoe Pitching Club – Sanctioned Horseshoe Online Pitching – Horseshoe Pitching Online – https://youtu.be/9PoeoElptcA 1973 Youtube video Charles Kuarlt “On the Road”. Get Outside. Olive Oil Business. @helloprmry. @casinomineranch. Restore Application Idea. Receiving applications for home repairs NOW. The application period for first-time home...
TV SeriesThe Hollywood Gossip

Natalie Mordovtseva Accused of Trashing Mike's House, Being a Total Slob

The back-and-forth conflict between Natalie Mordovtseva and mother-in-law Trish has flared this season. 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers have been picking sides, and some are still unsure. But it seems that all of the people in Mike Youngquist's life are united on one subject:. They simply do not...
TV & Videosthesaxon.org

Reviving friends is like getting back with your ex: a bad idea | Hadley freeman

I I know I need to move on, but I can’t stop thinking about the Friends reunion. Extreme 90s enunciation: what was that anyway? I was never a die-hard Friends fan, I liked it, sure, but let’s be honest, it wasn’t Frasier. But I can’t imagine any fan of any kind has spent the last 17 years thinking, “Man, I’d love to see a Friends reunion! And by ‘reunion’ I mean James Corden asking the actors who laughed the loudest. “