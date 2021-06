Indonesian travel companies are advertising US vaccine tours for the rich, while those less wealthy have to wait for their jabs as Covid-19 runs rampant in the country. An Indonesian travel company has created vaccine tours to get business booming again after losing 75% of its revenue due to the pandemic. The company’s sales director, Lilik Budiman, claimed that “we are helping those who want to get vaccinated, but are having difficulties [getting a shot]. Since they want to travel at the same time, why not combine both?”