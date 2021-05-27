Trinchero Trials New Smart Sprayer Control System
Trinchero Family Estates (TFE) is performing trials this year in Lodi area vineyards with a new smart guided sprayer control technology designed to increase spray application efficiency, reduce chemical use, and save growers spraying costs. This technology was developed by U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Research Service (USDA-ARS) scientists and engineers over a decade of research and field testing funded through the Specialty Crops Research Initiative. Systems are now being used in commercial agricultural applications nationwide. TFE is one of the first California vineyards to use the system and hosted the first grower field demonstration in a California vineyard May 20th in conjunction with the Lodi Winegrape Commission.www.winebusiness.com