Bayer announces five-point plan to effectively address potential future Roundup™ claims

bayer.com
 14 days ago

Leverkusen, May 27, 2021 – Bayer announced today a series of actions it plans to implement following the denial of the motion to preliminarily approve the Roundup™ class settlement agreement, designed to address potential future litigation, by Judge Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The new package of measures, which combine a number of legal and commercial actions, is designed to help the company achieve a level of risk mitigation that is comparable to the previously proposed national class solution.

media.bayer.com
