Khamenei urges Iranians to vote after election backlash

By Golnar Motevalli Bloomberg
Union Leader
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged Iranians to vote in June's presidential election as a field dominated by hardliners threatens to draw a low turnout at a time when the Islamic Republic is trying to restore the nuclear deal with world powers. Earlier this week, the Guardian Council, a...

POTUS
Axios

In shift from Netanyahu, Israel tries diplomacy with U.S. on Iran deal

Israel has been trying to influence the Biden administration's approach to the Iran nuclear deal in a series of high-level meetings with U.S. officials, Israeli officials tell me. Why it matters: Under former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel didn't engage with the Biden administration over the deal except to vehemently...
Middle East

Iran Election 2021: Khamenei’s Failed Attempt to Consolidate Power

Despite people’s widespread boycott of the election charade, the regime’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, pulled his favored candidate, Ebrahim Raisi, out of the ballot box on June 18. Raisi was a significant figure in the massacre of over 30,000 political prisoners in 1988. He has always been a prominent judiciary...
POTUS
Axios

Conservative consolidation in Iran won't necessarily bring stability

After eight years of near-constant attacks on President Hassan Rouhani, a moderate, Iran's hardliners will control all levers of power after the election of Ebrahim Raisi as Rouhani's successor. Why it matters: Some observers posit that the alignment between Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the...
Presidential Election

Raisi’s Election Is Galvanizing Both Sides of the Iran Nuclear Deal Debate

As the regime-anointed candidate in Iran’s presidential election charade last Friday, Ebrahim Raisi’s victory was thoroughly expected. Even so, it managed to be jarring. It’s not every day a country chooses a man accused of crimes against humanity for such a powerful post, with all signs pointing to Raisi acquiring even greater, unrivaled power in the near future.
POTUS
Newsweek

Iran's New Hard-line President Raisi Could Be Dove in Hawk's Clothing

Iran's new president-elect has elicited controversy before even taking office due to hard-line views and allegations of past involvement in human rights abuses. But his message to the world coming to office is one of repairing the Islamic Republic's strained relationships across the region. He appears to be a good...
Middle East

Iran—and Ebrahim Raisi—Have a Legitimacy Crisis

Ebrahim Raisi will assume the mantle of the Iranian presidency on Aug. 3 amid major crises for Iran. The country’s economy is reeling from U.S. sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic, corruption and mismanagement are rife, and—perhaps most debilitating—huge parts of society are so disillusioned with the political process that less than half the electorate bothered to vote in last week’s presidential election. Raisi’s ability to weather these storms and deliver tangible improvements in governance and the lives of Iranian citizens will determine whether the Iranian system can maintain its legitimacy after the historically low turnout.
World

A Coronation In Tehran

Last week, Iranians went to the polls to select a replacement for outgoing president Hassan Rouhani, who has served out his two terms in office. The runaway victor of the June 18th contest was judiciary head Ebrahim Raisi, who is estimated to have garnered more than 60 percent of the 28.6 million ballots cast.
Middle East

Iran Democracy Monitor No. 218

A CORONATION IN TEHRAN... On June 18th, Iranians went to the polls to select a replacement for outgoing president Hassan Rouhani, who has served out two terms in office. The runaway victor of the contest was judiciary head Ebrahim Raisi, who is estimated to have garnered more than 60 percent of the 28.6 million ballots cast. He formally takes office August 3rd. (Wall Street Journal, June 19, 2021)
Middle East

Iran Election 2021: Widespread Boycott Exemplifies People’s Desire for Regime Overthrown

According to reports compiled by The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), at the culmination of the religious regime’s electoral charade, less than 10% of eligible voters voted in the presidential election. According to estimates from 1,200 journalists and 3,500 video clips from 400 cities gathered by Simay-e Azadi, Iran’s opposition TV network, polling stations were generally empty and attendance was low.
Presidential Election

Raisi’s Presidency and Khamenei’s Power Calculus

To most Iranians, the thirteenth presidential election must have seemed like a rigged game. After a rigid selection process by the Guardian Council, which is responsible for the pre-selection, only 7 candidates remained out of 592 contenders. And of these, only one, the hardline cleric and chief of Judiciary Ebrahim Raisi, who was clearly preferred by the revolutionary leader Ali Khamenei, had a real chance of winning. And indeed Raisi, who is on both the EU and U.S. sanctions lists for human rights violations, was elected Iran's new president by a huge margin, receiving 62 percent of the vote. At the same time, electoral authorities recorded an all-time low voter turnout of 48 percent, the lowest since 1980, a major blow to the legitimacy and popularity of the regime, whose leaders since 1979 have placed great emphasis on their popular support as indicated by their turnout in parliamentary and presidential elections.
Middle East

Iran Accuses U.S. of Meddling for Criticising Election

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran accused the United States on Tuesday of interference for saying its election was neither free nor fair as political factions traded blame for the record low turnout and high number of invalid ballots. Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline judge who is under U.S. sanctions, secured victory as expected...
Middle East

Iran’s Tasteless Yet Important Elections

The Iranian regime’s Ministry of Islamic Guidance says 500 journalists were supposed to visit Iran to report on the Friday presidential elections. Whatever the actual figure, some changed visit plans a few days before the event despite having acquired long-sought visas. Tahar, a TV journalist in Paris whom I know...
POTUS

The Guardian view on Iran’s election: a hardline victory is not the end

The election of hardliner Ebrahim Raisi as Iran’s new president is a dispiriting moment for those in the west striving to revive the nuclear deal. The Iranian electorate is hardly more enthusiastic. Battered by the economic fallout from Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement, the Covid pandemic and the inability of Hassan Rouhani’s reformist government to deliver on promises and overcome obstruction by the clergy and Revolutionary Guard, voters were offered only an engineered election in which Mr Raisi’s victory was all but certain.