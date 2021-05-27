Josh Cellars Launches New Reserve Vintage to Benefit Firefighters
STAMFORD, Conn, -- America’s most popular premium wine brand*, Josh Cellars, announces the launch of the brand’s third edition wine to benefit charity. This year’s offering is a vintage 2019 Josh Cellars Reserve Lodi Cabernet Sauvignon. A portion of the proceeds from the release will benefit firefighter charitable organizations nationwide, a community close to the brand's heart as Josh Cellars founder Joseph Carr created the wine as a tribute to his father Josh, a volunteer firefighter in Berlin, NY.www.winebusiness.com