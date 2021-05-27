Josh Cellars Launches New Reserve Vintage to Benefit Firefighters

Wilson Daniels welcomed three new vintages from Montalcino’s lauded Biondi-Santi winery to the state in April. The wines – Biondi-Santi 2013 Tenuta Greppo Brunello di Montalcino Riserva, 2015 Brunello di Montalcino and 2017 Rosso di Montalcino – are part of Wilson Daniels’ new spring luxury offerings. To celebrate the launch of these latest offerings, Giampiero Bertolini, CEO, Biondi-Santi, and Federico Radi, Head Winemaker, Biondi-Santi, led virtual tastings of the wines with representatives from the trade and media during the spring. Located in Tenuta Greppo, in the heart of Montalcino, the winery’s 25 hectares of Sangiovese Grosso vines are cultivated using traditional vinicultural practices passed down through the generations to best accentuate each wine’s individuality. The winery’s founder, Ferruccio Biondi-Santi, is known as the creator of Brunello di Montalcino, one of the most celebrated wines from Italy.