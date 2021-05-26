THIS JUST IN … Extremely dry conditions prompt restrictions for some water right holders on the Russian River
Low flows are a threat to drinking water supplies, endangered fish. With drought conditions resulting in low flows in the Russian River and historically low water storage levels at Lake Mendocino, the State Water Resources Control Board today notified 930 junior water rights holders in the Upper Russian River basin that there is not enough water in the system and that diversions must be reduced immediately to safeguard the community’s drinking water availability later this year and next year.mavensnotebook.com