Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' Sets New Theatrical Release Date

By Rebecca Rubin
Register Citizen
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, Wes Anderson’s latest “The French Dispatch” is coming to theaters in the fall. The comedic drama, from Searchlight Pictures, has been scheduled to release on Oct. 22. More from Variety. 'The French Dispatch' to World Premiere at Cannes (EXCLUSIVE) Cannes 2021: Stars...

www.registercitizen.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Schwartzman
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Benicio Del Toro
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Frances Mcdormand
Person
Saoirse Ronan
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Edgar Wright
Person
Timothee Chalamet
Person
Spike Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#The French Dispatch#Searchlight Pictures#American#French#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
MoviesDeadline

‘Flag Day’: Sean Penn’s Cannes World Premiere Pic Picked Up By MGM; Studio Eyes Theatrical Release This Year

MGM has taken North American distribution rights to Sean Penn’s upcoming Flag Day, which is making its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in July. Penn directs and also stars with his daughter Dylan Penn in what we’re already hearing is a star-making role for the actress. The studio will release Flag Day via its marketing-distribution joint venture United Artists Releasing later this year.
MoviesDeadline

Sean Penn Feature ‘Flag Day’ Sets Summer Theatrical Release

United Artist Releasing has set a limited theatrical release for Sean Penn’s Cannes Film Festival premiere Flag Day for Aug. 13. The movie, which we told you about on Friday, was scooped up by MGM and stars Penn with his daughter Dylan Penn, in what could be a career-making role.
Tennisthefilmstage.com

The Match Begins in Exclusive Trailer for William Klein’s The French, Presented by Wes Anderson

With this year’s French Open recently concluding, it’s the opportune time to watch one of cinema’s greatest sports documentaries. Capturing the annual tennis event 40 years ago, Muhammed Ali, the Greatest director William Klein’s The Open takes an intimate look at the 1981 French Open with John McEnroe, Chris Evert, Yannick Noah, Arthur Ashe, Martina Navratilova, and Björn Borg. Set to open virtually at Metrograph starting this Friday, we’re pleased to present the exclusive trailer.
Moviesimdb.com

Wes Anderson Lost His Temper on ‘Royal Tenenbaums’ Over the Length of Luke Wilson’s Suit

Wes Anderson celebrated the 20th anniversary of “The Royal Tenenbaums” this week at the Tribeca Festival by having a virtual reunion with cast members Alec Baldwin, Owen Wilson, Luke Wilson, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Anjelica Huston. Perhaps the biggest revelation to emerge from the group’s discussion is that Anderson lost his temper during the making of the movie only once, and naturally it had to do with the length of the cuffs on Luke Wilson’s suit.
TV & Videosdapsmagic.com

New Release Date and Trailer Released for Monsters at Work

The official trailer was released for Monsters at Work today along with news of a new release date. The new release date is July 7th with new episodes dropping on Wednesdays. Check out the trailer below!. Monsters at Work – Official Trailer. Monsters at Work Official Description. “Monsters at Work”...
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train,’ Jack Black-Ice Cube Comedy ‘Oh Hell No’ Set 2022 Release Dates

“Bullet Train,” the new action movie starring Brad Pitt, has been set by Sony to hit theaters on April 8, 2022. “Deadpool 2” director David Leitch’s film also stars Joey King, Andrew Koji, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Benito A Martínez Ocasio and Sandra Bullock, and Sony intends to release it theatrically and in IMAX and large premium formats.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe to star in a new Western

Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe are teaming up to star in a new Western from director Walter Hill titled Dead for a Dollar. Set in New Mexico Territory, Chihuahua, in 1897, the movie will follow Max Borlund (Waltz), a famed bounty hunter who's hired to find the wife of a successful California businessman, who he believes is being held for ransom in Mexico. However, when Max heads across the border, he encounters his nemesis Joe Cribbens (Dafoe), a professional gambler and occasional outlaw, who Max had previously hunted down and sent to prison. On top of that, is the businessman's wife's disappearance everything it appears to be on the surface?
TennisFirst Showing

Trailer for Iconic Tennis Doc 'The French' Presented by Wes Anderson

"I felt good in my head… I had nothing to lose." Metrograph is re-releasing this iconic sports documentary through Metrograph Pictures online starting this week in June. The French is a 1982 sports doc film, one of the first times any film crew was allowed to film on the iconic Roland Garros courts in France. Follow this up with the excellent tennis doc In the Realm of Perfection, also made from Roland Garros footage. For the very first time, a documentary team is allowed to shoot sequences in the backstage of the French Open. The film is also being presented by filmmaker Wes Anderson, who has featured tennis in plenty of his films. He provided this quote for the re-release: "For me, this film encapsulates everything I loved and love about the tennis of that moment; and in the hands of the great and singular William Klein, it is at once a gripping sports page, a fascinating piece of reportage, and a work of art." I find these films so utterly fascinating, taking us deep into a world we're normally not allowed to examine this closely. Even if you don't like tennis.
MoviesRegister Citizen

'Candyman' Sequel Sets Release Date, Reveals New Trailer

Following a year-long delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Candyman sequel has announced its theatrical release date — August 27th — and with it a new trailer for the spin on the 1992 horror film. The preview focuses on the connection between Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Anthony McCoy and the...
MoviesKansas City Star

Toronto Film Festival mounts a comeback with ‘Dune’ in Imax

As life moves to a post-vaccinated new normal, film festivals are looking to bring people together once again. While key festivals in Cannes, Venice and Telluride are forging ahead with primarily in-person events, the Toronto International Film Festival will once again go the hybrid route mixing in-person and digital screenings for this year's edition, scheduled for Sept. 9-18.