With Resident Evil Village finally out in the wild and receiving just as much, if not more, praise than its predecessor. Both are classified as horror games, but both take different approaches to it. Resident Evil 7 follows the series’ earlier days more closely, while Resident Evil Village leans more towards the later games. Both games create atmospheres thick with horror tension and both even deliver genuine scares from time to time. Those scares and preceding tension, however, often come from different places. One comes from vulnerability and paranoia and the other from scarcity and surprise. Which one is more horrifying? Perhaps it depends on the player.