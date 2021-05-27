Cancel
Bubbleball takes you behind the scenes of the strangest NBA season ever

By Micah Wimmer
msn.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBubbleball, the new book from Washington Post NBA writer Ben Golliver, takes you inside last year's NBA bubble and offers an unprecedented look at an unprecedented season. The 2019-20 NBA season was the longest and strangest in league history. Interrupted by a months-long hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it eventually concluded up at Disney World, where the league set up an unprecedented "bubble" in the hopes of keeping players safe, almost a year after it began. A small number of reporters were invited to the Disney bubble, among them The Washington Post's Ben Golliver. Now appearing is Golliver's debut book Bubbleball, which looks at the strange saga of the 2019-20 season — its suspension and unlikely conclusion — providing insight into what life was like inside the bubble, how the NBA managed to make it all work, and how the Lakers went on to win it all.

