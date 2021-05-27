Nike Beats Puma in Latest Round of Trademark Fight Over “Footware”

The Nike Air Max 90 has emerged in yet another style as part of the “First Use” capsule, Nike Sportswear’s ode to the first time a swoosh logo was used. Having already appeared in shades of “University Blue” and “Light Bone,” the model has indulged in a predominantly white makeover for its latest ensemble. Mudguards, lateral side branding and underlays around the ankle slightly deviate from their surroundings in a light grey tone. Yet, the most eye-catching contrast to appear on the latest Air Max option arrives via the laces, “nike” text on the heel, visible Airbag and logo on the medial mid-foot. An ostensibly-free hand swoosh on the inside of the foot nods to Carolyn Davidson’s now-iconic design, which was first used on “June 18, 1971” as denoted by the area’s accent. Underfoot, sole units maintain a relatively tame arrangement, with waffle-patterned outsoles going greyscale.