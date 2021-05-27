Cancel
Nike Beats Puma in Latest Round of Trademark Fight Over “Footware”

thefashionlaw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA court in the United Kingdom sided with Nike on Thursday in an ongoing trademark squabble with Puma that centers on the Beaverton-based sportswear titan’s quest to register the word “Footware” as a trademark for use in connection with computer hardware modules, electronic devices, and computer software. Following an unfavorable outcome before the United Kingdom Intellectual Property Office in September 2020, in which a Hearing Officer rejected Puma’s bid to block the registration of Nike’s “Footware” mark, Puma lodged an appeal with the High Court of Justice in London, arguing that Nike’s registration should be barred because it is a deceptive term, not an indicator of source of the proposed goods and services listed in its application.

www.thefashionlaw.com
