Metta Sandiford-Artest on Russell Westbrook popcorn incident: 'Felt like I was going to run into the stands'
After initially enjoying NBA playoff basketball, Metta Sandiford-Artest’s emotions shifted abruptly. The former NBA player not only became upset that a fan dumped popcorn on Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook as he walked underneath the entrance tunnel in Wednesday’s eventual playoff loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Sandiford-Artest admitted his mind wandered back to his involvement in the "Malice at the Palace" nearly 16 ½ years ago.www.msn.com