Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Metta Sandiford-Artest on Russell Westbrook popcorn incident: 'Felt like I was going to run into the stands'

By Mark Medina, USA TODAY
msn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter initially enjoying NBA playoff basketball, Metta Sandiford-Artest’s emotions shifted abruptly. The former NBA player not only became upset that a fan dumped popcorn on Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook as he walked underneath the entrance tunnel in Wednesday’s eventual playoff loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Sandiford-Artest admitted his mind wandered back to his involvement in the "Malice at the Palace" nearly 16 ½ years ago.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metta World Peace#Usa Today Sports#Espn#Tnt#The Los Angeles Lakers#The New York Knicks#The Utah Jazz#Wizards Sixers#Business Operations#Business Ops#The Wells Fargo Center#Congress#Twitter#Showtime#Facebook#L A Gear#Popcorn#Nba Playoff Basketball#Nba History#76ers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
NFL
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Instagram
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."
NBABullets Forever

Westbrook leads Wizards from Eastern Conference basement to 8th place finish

Another outstanding game from Russell Westbrook, quality performances from Ish Smith and Robin Lopez off the bench, and a decent game from Rui Hachimura was enough to the Wizards to dispatch the Charlotte Hornets and lock down 8th place in the Eastern Conference. They’ll face the injury-riddled Boston Celtics Tuesday...
NBAPosted by
The Game Haus

What is Scott Brooks’ Future with the Wizards?

The Washington Wizards have had an odd season to say the least. They started the season 0-5, were 17-32 49 games into the season, but somehow have managed to clinch a play-in spot after last night’s 121-105 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Russell Westbrook’s heroics continued with another triple-double stat line of 21 points, 12 assists and 17 rebounds. Their record has moved to 33-38 on the year, and they have gone 16-6 over their last 22 games.
NBAESPN

10 things to know, with the NBA regular season in the books

The compressed, coronavirus-threatened, NBA regular season like none other is over. All 1,080 games that were scheduled were played, and now the play-in round awaits. That begins Tuesday, runs through Friday, and the playoffs start Saturday. Here are 10 notes on the season that was:. TRIPLE DOUBLES. The players who...
NBAsportsbettingdime.com

May 16th NBA Props – Player Props and Best Bets for All Sunday Games

15 NBA games are on the board for Sunday, May 16th. Today is the final day of the 2020-21 NBA regular season. See available player props for the top players taking to the floor tonight within the story below. We have come to the end of the 2020-21 NBA regular...
NBAPosted by
UPI News

76ers fan pours popcorn on injured Wizards guard Russell Westbrook

May 26 (UPI) -- Washington Wizards star guard Russell Westbrook had to be restrained by security officials after a Philadelphia 76ers fan dumped popcorn on his head while exiting Wednesday night's game with a right ankle injury. With under 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter and the Wizards trailing...
NBANBC Sports

Westbrook's advice for Wizards teammates entering their first playoffs

Russell Westbrook is a bona fide All-Star teammate. Not only that, he’s no stranger to the NBA postseason either. He’s played in ten, yes, ten, NBA Playoffs over the course of his 11-year career. However, should the Wizards make it out of the NBA Play-In Tournament and into the playoffs this year, several players on the roster will be spring chickens when it comes to postseason play.
NBANBA

Recap: Beal, Westbrook lead Wizards to 115-110 win in regular season finale

Wizards: Bradley Beal (25), Russell Westbrook (23), Robin Lopez (18) Hornets: Terry Rozier (22), LaMelo Ball (19), Miles Bridges (17) The Wizards defeated the Hornets 115-110 on Sunday afternoon at Capital One Arena in the final game of the regular season. Washington finishes the season eighth in the Eastern Conference and now advances to the NBA Play-In Tournament, which begins on Tuesday night. Russell Westbrook finished with 23 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, the 184th triple-double of his career and his 38th of the season. Bradley Beal scored a game-high 25 points, including 13 in the decisive fourth quarter.
NBAWashington Times

Beal returns as Wizards storm back to grab eighth seed against Hornets

Bradley Beal limped, grimaced and slogged up and down the court Sunday. The Washington Wizards star clearly was still battling through the hamstring injury that sidelined him for three games. But to Beal, there wasn’t much of a question that he’d be out there. Not with so much on the...
NBAAt The Hive

Preview: The Hornets regular season finale against the Wizards has massive playoff implications

What: Charlotte Hornets (33-38) at Washington Wizards (33-38) How to watch: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass. The Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, and Indiana Pacers are all tied at 33-38 for the Eastern Conference’s No. 8, No. 9, and No. 10 seeds. With only one regular season game left, today’s matchup against the Wizards could ultimately determine if the Hornets make the playoffs or not.
NBAWashington City Paper

Wizards Head Into Play-In Tournament With Momentum

As the final buzzer sounded inside Capital One Arena on Sunday afternoon, fans treated the home team to a standing ovation. The energy in the building was palpable as the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets, 110-105, to favorably position themselves heading into the NBA’s new play-in tournament. With the win, the Wizards secured the eighth seed in the tournament and will earn an official playoff berth if they win either of their next two games.
NBANBC Sports

Russell Westbrook in attendance for Mystics’ regular-season opener

Russell Westbrook has taken the nation’s capital by storm in just the six months since he first donned Wizards colors. On nights when he doesn’t terrorize opposing defenses and rack up triple-doubles, Westbrook likes to support the local WNBA squad Washington Mystics. The Wizards’ point guard was spotted at the...
NBAYardbarker

Russell Westbrook stands up for Scott Brooks amid hot seat rumors

Russell Westbrook knows Scott Brooks better than most do, and it definitely sounds like he wants Brooks to continue as Washington Wizards coach. After the Wizards clinched one of the top two play-in spots in the Eastern Conference on Sunday, Westbrook stood up for Brooks. “You gotta give credit to...
NBABoston Herald

Celtics brace for Washington’s one-two punch

The Celtics’ couldn’t have chosen worse for a play-in opponent, considering the momentum that carries Washington into the Garden for Tuesday night’s one-off. Bradley Beal averaged 40.7 points in three games against the Celtics this season, and his teammate has lit up the NBA sky all season long. Russell Westbrook,...
NBANBA

NBA announces Players and Rookies of the Month

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook have been named the NBA Players of the Month for May. Curry finished the season on a tear as he led the Warriors to the Play-In Tournament and, in the process, secured his second career NBA scoring title. Curry finished the month with averages of 36.8 points, 5.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds over 8 games.