Sumire Is A Story-Driven Adventure Game, Out On Switch Today

By Kate Gray
Nintendo Life
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article"One day is all we have," reads the trailer — and that's the pitch behind Sumire, a beautiful narrative game from GameTomo, the studio that localised Cuphead and SuperHot into Japanese. The game was featured in Japan's Indie World presentation, and follows the adventures of a young girl named Sumire,...

www.nintendolife.com
