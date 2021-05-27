Sumire Is A Story-Driven Adventure Game, Out On Switch Today

Indie developer GameTomo has finally released their narrative adventure title Sumire for both Nintendo Switch and Steam. If you haven't checked this one out yet, the game follows a disenchanted girl named Sumire set in a Japanese village who sets off on a single-day journey to find the spirit of her grandmother. Along the way, she encounters many a strange character that leads her off the path, stalls her for time, or catches her eye for being magical creatures of the forest. It's up to you to make choices that once taken, cannot be undone, which will unlock multiple endings as the day comes to a close. We have more info on the game below as its on sale on both platforms until June 2nd.