Sumire Is A Story-Driven Adventure Game, Out On Switch Today

As Game Director, Bohdon Sayre tackles technical challenges in new technologies while iterating on game prototypes that eventually become releases from the studio. With a background in computer animation and a vast technical knowledge of production pipelines, Bohdon is Flight School Studio’s Swiss army knife. He is hands-on with every interactive project at the studio, providing not only technical direction but also artistic vision at every step of the process. His past game titles include Diggs Nightcrawler, Island Time VR, Emmy Award nominated Manifest 99, and IGF Award finalist Creature in the Well. Bo was previously the CTO of Moonbot Studios, where he set up the studio pipeline for their Academy Award winning film, The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore.