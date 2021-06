The film The Usual Suspects centres on a group of criminals ordered to infiltrate and steal from a boat at the Port of Los Angeles. It contains one of the biggest twists in film history (no spoilers here), has won multiple Academy Awards, and has nothing to do with headphones. Its title, however, is particularly apt when discussing Danish brand Jabra’s first foray into wireless over-ear listening. When you think of Bluetooth headphones, you likely have a few names that spring to mind: Sony and Bose will probably be the first two, followed by storied brands like Sennheiser, Bang &...