Community Corner: What leagues have you watched more in 2021?

Not that I’ve led an especially dignified life otherwise, but you could find me at my dumbest and lowest this past winter, when I realized eight or nine games into the season that this year’s Michigan men’s basketball team was the real deal. The stakes ratcheted up and my small living room became stage to some embarrassing performances of fandom. It began innocently: muttering “Gotta make your free throws” when someone didn’t, an enthusiastic “Oh, nice, he needed that!” if a player broke free of a shooting slump. I live alone, so the only check on my behavior was my own sense of shame, and that proved hardly a check at all. Soon, I was pacing in front of the TV, hands on waist, like a coach prowling the sideline. Made three pointers sent my hands flaring up into something resembling a gymnast’s salute. By the time Michigan took advantage of a late Ohio State turnover to seal the win one February afternoon, I had walked around my coffee table three or four hundred times. I consider myself a cheery, well-adjusted sports fan—when the team’s season ended in a tournament loss to UCLA, I would shrug it off, think of how lucky I’d been to watch an excellent team in a difficult winter, and go unload the dishwasher—but for 40 minutes each basketball night, I was a wreck.