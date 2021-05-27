Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Community Corner: What leagues have you watched more in 2021?

By Donald Wine II
msn.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen sports came back from their coronavirus-forced stoppages of play, it seemed that there was an overload of sports on television after months of re-runs and talking about when they would return. For soccer, many leagues used the time to get long-term deals that would put them on a particular television channel or streaming service for the next few years.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer League#Fulham Fc#The League#Team Sports#Sports Television#Watch Tv#Fulham Fc#Play#Streaming#Time#Re Runs#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NWSL
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Fulham F.C.
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAsportswar.com

If you think it's bad in the NBA, watch the Premier League

The implementation of VAR (Video Assistant Referee) in world soccer, but specifically the implementation in England, is a disaster. For some reason, the only sports that's got it right is tennis and the Hawkeye system. In those instances, where the technology can make real-time decisions and rulings, I'm in favor of it. But in all other scenarios, my tune has changed and I would scrap it all.
NBAchatsports.com

The Mavericks have one more chance to show us what team they really are

This will not be an analytical post. There will be no hardcore breakdowns, screenshots, gifs or graphs. The Mavericks play a Game 7 in Los Angeles against the Clippers in less than 48 hours. It’s time. It’s time for the Mavericks to finally show us what kind of team they...
MLSchatsports.com

USA vs. Mexico, Concacaf Nations League Final: What to watch for

Mexico, United States of America, Gio Reyna, United States men's national soccer team, Kellyn Acosta, Jackson Yueill, Weston McKennie, CONCACAF, CONCACAF Gold Cup, Christian Pulisic. It’s the matchup everyone wanted. Tomorrow, the USMNT will take on Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League Final, and the winner will be crowned as...
FIFAstarsandstripesfc.com

SSFC Community Corner: Who do you want to see make the Octagon?

Concacaf World Cup qualifying has reached its Second Round, and 6 teams are left to fight it out to see who will join the USMNT, Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, and Jamaica in the Octagon this fall. After 30 teams began in March with dreams of making it to the final round of qualifying - and a chance to make the World Cup - we are now down to the following matchups:
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

A major change to VAR is coming to the Premier League next season

Some progress in the world of VAR, it seems. While VAR was brought into the Premier League to change football for the better, sadly it has done anything but. While it has definitely improved some parts of the game, the general consensus appears to be that it is doing more damage to the sport than good.
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Transfer news: USMNT’s Tyler Adams to Arsenal

In the latest transfer news USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams has been linked with a move to Arsenal. On one hand, seeing another USMNT man at a top Premier League club would be great, but on the other, is this the right spot for Adams?. Let’s break this down. Another USMNT...
Basketballptonline.net

Jeff's Sports Corner: Appy League, the Herd, Lakers and more...

I found out that the restrictions imposed on fan interaction in the new Appalachian League were due more to worries about COVID-19 than anything else. I don’t like them anymore than before, but I do understand them. I see that Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick is moving on to serve...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Premier League 2021-22 Fixtures to Be Announced This Week

Liverpool’s Premier League fixtures will be announced at 9:00 AM BST on Wednesday, June 16. The season will officially kick off on Saturday, August 14, 2021, and the concluding games will be played on Sunday, May 22, 2022. But before that, there is the usual intense speculation around the business...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Arsenal want Serie A star and are watching him at the Euros

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Domenico Berardi as they continue to bolster their squad. The Gunners remain keen on adding new quality players to their squad and their absence from European football next season has increased their desire to have a good summer. They have the chance...
Violent Crimesdefector.com

If Someone Watched You Watch Sports, What Would They See?

Not that I’ve led an especially dignified life otherwise, but you could find me at my dumbest and lowest this past winter, when I realized eight or nine games into the season that this year’s Michigan men’s basketball team was the real deal. The stakes ratcheted up and my small living room became stage to some embarrassing performances of fandom. It began innocently: muttering “Gotta make your free throws” when someone didn’t, an enthusiastic “Oh, nice, he needed that!” if a player broke free of a shooting slump. I live alone, so the only check on my behavior was my own sense of shame, and that proved hardly a check at all. Soon, I was pacing in front of the TV, hands on waist, like a coach prowling the sideline. Made three pointers sent my hands flaring up into something resembling a gymnast’s salute. By the time Michigan took advantage of a late Ohio State turnover to seal the win one February afternoon, I had walked around my coffee table three or four hundred times. I consider myself a cheery, well-adjusted sports fan—when the team’s season ended in a tournament loss to UCLA, I would shrug it off, think of how lucky I’d been to watch an excellent team in a difficult winter, and go unload the dishwasher—but for 40 minutes each basketball night, I was a wreck.
SoccerPosted by
SPORTbible

Will Christian Eriksen retire from football?

Christian Eriksen is "highly unlikely" to play professional football again after he suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's Euro 2020 fixture with Finland. That's the damning verdict of a leading sports cardiology professor who worked alongside Eriksen, 29, at Tottenham Hotspur. Sanjay Sharma, professor of sports cardiology at St George's...
Sportstigernet.com

I’ll take some of what you’re having then.

If Clemson was in the SEC we would have 33 SEC Championships. GT has 5 SEC Championships. GT has 3 ACC Championships. A) This proves the ACC is a more difficult conference. B) Clemson has 20 ACC Championships, or 6.67 times as many as GT. 5 (GT’s SEC Championships) x...
Premier Leaguebrightonandhovealbion.com

Albion Analytics: Comparing the last two seasons

Albion finished the last two Premier League seasons with an identical points tally (41), though a deeper dive into results and statistics provides interesting comparisons. The Seagulls were the only side to record the same points total in the 2019/20 and 20/21 campaigns, with 11 clubs bettering their 19/20 total in 20/21 and five recording worse totals, evidence as to the improving quality of the top flight.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Arsenal Latest to Express Interest in Lazio Forward Joaquín Correa

This summer, Lazio will not see any UEFA Champions League money, so it seems Joaquín Correa could be the player that brings in a significant transfer sum. For the Biancocelesti to improve their squad, they need to sacrifice one or two players. As a result, there’s plenty of rumors regarding the Lazio forward. Plenty of the clubs eyeing the 26-year-old come from the Premier League.
Premier LeagueFOX Sports

Moyes gets 3-year extension after strong West Ham season

LONDON (AP) — West Ham manager David Moyes signed a three-year contract extension Saturday after a season in which he led the Premier League club to European qualification. The resurgent Hammers achieved their highest Premier League points total in finishing sixth to earn a spot in next season's Europa League.