'The Masked Singer' Winner's Kids Identified Him on Day 1 of Competition
The Masked Singer's Piglet may have kept fans and judges on their toes as they attempted to guess its identity, but not everyone had as much difficulty guessing correctly. (Warning: Major spoilers ahead!) After Piglet was crowned the Season 5 winner and revealed to be 98 Degrees singer, actor, and TV host Nick Lachey as the voice behind the mask, the singer revealed that his children managed to correctly identify him within seconds of his first performance on Season 5.popculture.com