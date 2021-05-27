Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

'The Masked Singer' Winner's Kids Identified Him on Day 1 of Competition

By Allison Schonter
Popculture
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Masked Singer's Piglet may have kept fans and judges on their toes as they attempted to guess its identity, but not everyone had as much difficulty guessing correctly. (Warning: Major spoilers ahead!) After Piglet was crowned the Season 5 winner and revealed to be 98 Degrees singer, actor, and TV host Nick Lachey as the voice behind the mask, the singer revealed that his children managed to correctly identify him within seconds of his first performance on Season 5.

popculture.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wiz Khalifa
Person
Jojo
Person
Vanessa Lachey
Person
Nick Lachey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masked Singer#Black Kids#Fun Home#Entertainment Weekly#Piglet#Chameleon#Masked Singer Wednesdays#Singer Jojo#Singing#Daughter Brooklyn#Wife Vanessa Lachey#Daddy#Moments#Sons Camden#Phoenix#Black Swan#Hulu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPopculture

'The Masked Singer': Black Swan Unmasked, and She's a Pop Star

The Masked Singer finale is here, and Black Swan has finally been unmasked. Black Swan made it to the final three alongside Chameleon and Piglet. All three were revealed on Wednesday night, included the feathered female. If you were not already watching live via FuboTV or another service, scroll on to see who was behind the mask. Spoilers ahead for Season 5, Episode 13, "Finale"!
TV ShowsPopculture

'The Masked Singer' Season 5 Winner Revealed, and Fans Are Divided

The Masked Singer crowned the winner of Season 5 on Wednesday night. Chameleon, Piglet, and Black Swan were the season's finalists, but only one could walk away with the win. Ultimately, Piglet was crowned the winner (he was later unmasked and revealed to have been Nick Lachey). Of course, The Masked Singer fans soon weighed in on the winner on Twitter, and it's safe to say that there's a majorly divided response.
TV Showshomenewshere.com

‘The Masked Singer’s Piglet Says He’s Now ‘Even’ With His Brother With His Season 5 Win

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 5 finale.]. The Masked Singer has crowned another winner. In the May 26 finale, the remaining three contestants — Chameleon, Black Swan, and Piglet — performed one last time in hopes of walking away victorious. Chameleon (rapper Wiz Khalifa) came in third, Black Swan (singer JoJo) was second, and Piglet won it all. But who was under the Piglet mask? It was, as panelists Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy (and guest panelist LeAnn Rimes, who won Season 4 as the Sun) guessed, 98 Degrees’ Nick Lachey.
CelebritiesPopculture

'The Masked Singer': Chameleon Unmasked, and He's a Major Rapper

There were only three competitors still in the running heading into The Masked Singer finale — Black Swan, Chameleon, and Piglet. Host Nick Cannon announced that the Chameleon came in third place. Chameleon was then promptly unmasked and revealed to have been rapper Wiz Khalifa. Throughout the competition, the Chameleon...
TV & VideosBillboard

'The Masked Singer' Winners: Which Mystery Musician Won Each Season?

Fox's The Masked Singer just wrapped its fifth season, so Billboard is going back through every winning artist who unmasked themselves for the grand reveal. Hosted by Nick Cannon, the singing competition series premiered on Fox in 2019 as a way for celebrity contestants to perform anonymously in head-to-toe costumes while clues about their real identity are given throughout the competition before they're unmasked one by one.
MusicPosted by
FMX 94.5

Nick Lachey Got Dave Grohl’s Permission to Sing ‘The Pretender’ on ‘The Masked Singer’

Foo Fighters' rocking 2007 single "The Pretender" recently got some extra recognition when the masked vocalist known as the Piglet on The Masked Singer rocked it out to a highly energized panel of judges on the FOX series. As it was later revealed, the Piglet was none other than pop star and 98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey, who says he reached out to Dave Grohl before the performance.
TV & VideosPopculture

'The Masked Singer': Piglet Unmasked, and He's a Boy Band Legend

The Piglet reigns King of The Masked Singer Season 5! After a season full of twists and shocking reveals, The Masked Singer crowned the porky singer champion. In the end, Piglet took home the prize, beating out Black Swan (JoJo), who came in second place, and Chameleon (Wiz Khalifa), who came in third. So, who was behind the Piglet mask? None other than 98 Degrees boy bander Nick Lachey!
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

‘Masked Singer': Piglet’s Kids Guessed Who He Was Immediately – But His Bandmates Didn’t

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Season 5 finale of Fox’s “The Masked Singer.”) Piglet was crowned the Season 5 winner of “The Masked Singer” tonight and unmasked to reveal singer, actor and TV personality Nick Lachey as the man inside the pink costume. But Lachey said his kids have known who he was ever since the season premiere on March 10 — unlike his clueless 98 Degrees bandmates.