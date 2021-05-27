Bobby Bones Wants 'People to Relate' to New Series 'Breaking Bobby Bones' (Exclusive)
Honoring everyday heroes while living out his personal mantra highlighted in the New York Times bestseller Fail Until You Don’t: Fight, Grind. Repeat., beloved television and radio host, Bobby Bones is traveling to the deepest corners of the country to meet people who hold unique jobs, skills, hobbies and abilities for his new series Breaking Bobby Bones. Premiering Monday, May 31 at 10 p.m. ET on National Geographic, each half-hour episode finds Bones undertaking several challenges as he attempts to conquer their tricks of the trade while delving into the tragedies that have facilitated their triumphs today.popculture.com