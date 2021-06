Chelsea are eyeing a deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, who could be on the move this summer, according to reports in Spain. Saul came through the academy ranks at Atletico and has established himself as a key player. He proved his commitment when signing a huge nine-year contract back in 2017. Five years of that deal still remain, but it seems as though this summer might be the one in which he finally cuts his ties with the club.