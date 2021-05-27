Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

DC Comics & August 2021 Solicitations Spoilers: How Many Superboys Are There In Suicide Squad, Superman: Son Of Kal-El, Etc.?! Batman’s Joker & Crime Syndicate! Infinite Frontier Enigma?

By John Babos
Inside Pulse
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDC Comics and August 2021 Solicitations Spoilers follows. How Many Superboys Are There In Suicide Squad, Superman: Son Of Kal-El, Etc.?! Batman’s Joker and Crime Syndicate! Infinite Frontier Enigma?. Solicitations and covers below. Suicide Squad 2021 Annual. story by ROBBIE THOMPSON. art by DEXTER SOY. cover by EDUARDO PANSICA, JULIO...

insidepulse.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
Person
Robbie Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Comics#Dc Comics#Joker Crime Syndicate#Dexter Soy#Multiverse#Francesco Mattina#The Suicide Squad#Red Hood#Bryan Hitch#Dexter Vines#Card#Krypton#The Legion Of Justice#The Crime Syndicate#Super Sons#Simone Di Meo#Inhyuk Lee#Suicide Squad Movie#Man Of Steel#Comic Book Solicitations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Comics
News Break
Spoilers
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder Explains How Green Lantern Fit Into His Justice League Sequels

Fans finally got what they wanted after three and a half years when Zack Snyder’s Justice League premiered on HBO Max in March, but they still demanded more after discovering that not only was the filmmaker forced to drop John Stewart’s Green Lantern from the movie at the request of Warner Bros., but actor Wayne T. Carr had even shot scenes in Snyder’s driveway in a motion capture suit.
SpoilersInside Pulse

DC Comics & August 2021 Solicitations Spoilers: A World’s Finest Summer For Batman / Superman! Including Billy Dee Williams Replacing Tommy Lee Jones As Two-Face?!

DC Comics and August 2021 Solicitations Spoilers follows. A World’s Finest Summer For Batman / Superman! Including Billy Dee Williams Replacing Tommy Lee Jones As Two-Face?!. Solicitations and covers below. Batman/Superman 2021 Annual #1. story by: GENE LUEN YANG. art by: PAUL PELLETIER (Superman Side), FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA (Batman Side) Connected...
ComicsInside Pulse

DC Comics & August 2021 Solicitations Spoilers: Batman’s Joker, Punchline, Harley Quin, A Bluebird & More!

DC Comics and August 2021 Solicitations Spoilers follows. Batman’s Joker, Punchline, Harley Quin, A Bluebird and More!. Solicitations and covers below. After barely surviving in the jungles of Belize, The Joker flees to Europe! Jim Gordon pursues the madman, but the seeds of doubt begin to sprout…if The Joker didn’t gas Arkham Asylum, who did? And what’s the next move for Vengeance, daughter of Bane?
EntertainmentInside Pulse

DC Comics & August 2021 Solicitations Spoilers: Supergirl Is THE Superwoman?!

DC Comics and August 2021 Solicitations Spoilers follows. Solicitation and covers follow. Supergirl’s journey across the cosmos continues! Her hunt to bring the killer Krem to justice brings her and the young alien in her care to a small planet, where they discover that there are still some very small minds, even on the outer edges of the galaxy. The cold welcome the locals give the Woman of Steel makes her suspicious enough to go looking for secrets they want to keep buried, and what she finds is nothing short of horrifying. Can she and Ruthye get off the planet alive now that these deadly sins have been exposed?
Comics/Film

Superhero Bits: DC Comics Variant Covers Feature ‘The Suicide Squad’, Engineer Creates His Own Redwing & More

Why is Thor star Chris Hemsworth disappointed in what his son wants to be when he grows up? What DC villain were the Black Lightning creators hoping to create a new version of on the show? What does a Zack Snyder cut of The Late Show look like? Want to see a bunch of cool DC Comics variant covers with The Suicide Squad? How did an engineer create his own Redwing? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.
ComicsGamespot

Batman's War On Crime Goes Global In New "The World" Anthology Collection

Batman's war on crime has largely been kept within the borders of Gotham City, but this September will see the Dark Knight go global in Batman: The World. Unlike older globe-trotting events that had a familiar international taste such as Batman Incorporated or Tom Taylor and Andy Kubert's current Batman: The Dark Knight mini-series, Batman: The World will feature creative teams across the globe creating short stories that take place in their home countries.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Suicide Squad #4

Task Force X missed its opportunity to extract a new speedster from Teen Titans Academy, but they return with a prize just as valuable-Red X. But the tables quickly turn when it becomes apparent the Squad’s newest target may have planned his own capture. Now hunted by X, the Squad begins to drop one by one, leaving team leader Amanda Waller scrambling for bargaining chips.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad Movie Variant Covers Revealed by DC

We're just a few months away from The Suicide Squad, and fans are gearing up for a truly one-of-a-kind take on the DC Comics universe. The film's roster of characters stretches across decades of comics canon — and as DC revealed on Wednesday, they'll now be going back to the world of comics. As part of the publisher's solicitations for August 2021, it was revealed that there will be thirteen variant covers themed around The Suicide Squad, each of which will adorn a different series within DC's current line. This is the second time this year that the publisher has brought the subjects of its movies onto variant covers, with a crop of covers for Zack Snyder's Justice League earlier this year as well.
TV & Videosimdb.com

Freddie Stroma to Play DC Comics' Vigilante in TV's Suicide Squad Spinoff

Freddie Stroma will be suiting up as DC Comics’ Vigilante aka Adrian Chase in Peacemaker, HBO Max’s spinoff of the upcoming The Suicide Squad movie. Fresh off roles in both Netflix’s Bridgerton and The Crew, Stroma replaces Chris Conrad (Patriot, Perpetual Grace Ltd), who was originally cast in the role but parted ways with the series “amicably due to creative differences” (Deadline reports).
ComicsPosted by
GamesRadar+

Suicide Squad hunts the new Swamp Thing in fall DC crossover

There's a new Swamp Thing taking root in DC's comic books, and the Suicide Squad's next mission is to hunt him down and kill him in a two-part crossover event this August. In the August 3 issues of Suicide Squad #6 and The Swamp Thing #6, Amanda Waller sets her sights on the new Swamp Thing, Levi Kamei - first by sending Peacemaker, then the whole team. This was announced as part of DC's August 2021 schedule.
ComicsICV2

GET READY FOR 'THE SUICIDE SQUAD' WITH NEW DC COLLECTIONS

With director James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad due to premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6 (see “The Suicide Squad Trailer”), DC has lined up graphic novels for newcomers looking for some Suicide Squad 101 reading as well as some deeper dives into the history of Amanda Waller and her team of antiheroes and misfits.