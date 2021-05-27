Pop-Up COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Green County Breakfast on the Farm

One in four older adults has a fall each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Wisconsin leads the nation in fall-related deaths for people age 60 and older. But the good news, according to the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of Green County, is that falls are not a normal part of aging and can be prevented. The Stepping On program, offered in Monroe by the ADRC has been researched and proven to reduce falls by 31%. The next class will take place virtually, via Zoom, from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., on Tuesdays, starting June 15th and running through July 27th.