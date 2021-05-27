Cancel
Green County, WI

Pop-Up COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Green County Breakfast on the Farm

postmessengerrecorder.com
 14 days ago

Green County Public Health and Monroe Clinic will be hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Green County Breakfast on the Farm on Saturday, May 29th. The 2021 Green County Breakfast on the Farm, hosted by the Green County Ag Chest, will be held at the Green County Fair Grounds at 2600 10th Street, Monroe. The pop-up vaccine clinic will be held in Barn #8. The vaccine clinic will be set up from 6:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m., or while supplies last.

