Cancer

Humans Can At Most Live 150 Years

By Charlie
1075koolfm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists asked the question, ‘What’s the longest life that could be lived by a human complex system if everything else went really well, and it’s in a stressor-free environment?’”. To make this determination, a study counted blood cells and footsteps to predict how long we could actually live. To quote...

Irene Cara
