Wanted Fugitive Nabbed In Cabin After Fleeing Crash In Western Mass, Police Say

The fugitive under arrest. Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police

A wanted fugitive for illegal drug and firearm possession was nabbed by Massachusetts State Police after an hours-long hunt through waters and woods.

The hunt began around 7 a.m., Tuesday, May 25, when state police and officers in Berkshire County from the Lee Police Department responded to numerous calls reporting a single-vehicle crash on Route 90 eastbound in Becket.

Witnesses reported that a man exited the vehicle after crashing and fled the scene on foot, the state police said.

An investigation at the scene revealed that the driver of the vehicle was likely Diego Martinez, age 30, of Sabattus, Maine.

Martinez, state police said, was wanted on several extraditable warrants for his failure to appear in court on illegal drug and firearm possession offenses, as well as for criminal motor vehicle offenses.

Troopers immediately enlisted the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police K9 Unit, the State Police Air Wing, Massachusetts Environmental Police, Becket Police patrols, and a K9, and Lee Police in order to conduct a thorough search of the area.

Throughout Tuesday a methodical search was conducted. as teams scoured the woods for several miles.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. troopers received information that Martinez may have been in the area of Goose Pond, at which point numerous troopers and officers converged on the area.

K-9 Emma on the hunt by boat.

Lee Police Chief Craig Desantis transported troopers and K9 Emma on a boat to the area while numerous other troopers and officers walked along trails in order to approach from multiple angles.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. they converged on a cabin at Goose Pond. Members of the search team spotted Martinez on the front porch of the cabin.

Trooper Norman Stanikmas, K9 Emma’s handler, issued warnings that Emma would be deployed to apprehend the suspect if he did not surrender, while he and other troopers and local police officers advanced toward the porch

Martinez then surrendered without incident and was placed into custody.

He was arrested and held without bail pending a court appearance. He is expected to be extradited to Maine where he will be brought before a judge for the warrants.

