Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Wanted Fugitive Nabbed In Cabin After Fleeing Crash In Western Mass, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Wcjm_0aDJ5yQp00
The fugitive under arrest. Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police

A wanted fugitive for illegal drug and firearm possession was nabbed by Massachusetts State Police after an hours-long hunt through waters and woods.

The hunt began around 7 a.m., Tuesday, May 25, when state police and officers in Berkshire County from the Lee Police Department responded to numerous calls reporting a single-vehicle crash on Route 90 eastbound in Becket.

Witnesses reported that a man exited the vehicle after crashing and fled the scene on foot, the state police said.

An investigation at the scene revealed that the driver of the vehicle was likely Diego Martinez, age 30, of Sabattus, Maine.

Martinez, state police said, was wanted on several extraditable warrants for his failure to appear in court on illegal drug and firearm possession offenses, as well as for criminal motor vehicle offenses.

Troopers immediately enlisted the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police K9 Unit, the State Police Air Wing, Massachusetts Environmental Police, Becket Police patrols, and a K9, and Lee Police in order to conduct a thorough search of the area.

Throughout Tuesday a methodical search was conducted. as teams scoured the woods for several miles.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. troopers received information that Martinez may have been in the area of Goose Pond, at which point numerous troopers and officers converged on the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NSXi8_0aDJ5yQp00
K-9 Emma on the hunt by boat.

Lee Police Chief Craig Desantis transported troopers and K9 Emma on a boat to the area while numerous other troopers and officers walked along trails in order to approach from multiple angles.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. they converged on a cabin at Goose Pond. Members of the search team spotted Martinez on the front porch of the cabin.

Trooper Norman Stanikmas, K9 Emma’s handler, issued warnings that Emma would be deployed to apprehend the suspect if he did not surrender, while he and other troopers and local police officers advanced toward the porch

Martinez then surrendered without incident and was placed into custody.

He was arrested and held without bail pending a court appearance. He is expected to be extradited to Maine where he will be brought before a judge for the warrants.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
107K+
Followers
20K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Becket, MA
City
Lee, MA
State
Maine State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#State Troopers#County Police#Police Bail#Criminal Court#The Lee Police Department#The State Police Air Wing#Crash#Incident#Man#Becket Police Patrols#Trooper Norman Stanikmas#Drug#Woods#Goose Pond#Numerous Calls#Berkshire County#Sabattus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Englewood, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Fast Lane Of Route 4

A pedestrian was struck and killed in the fast lane of Route 4 in Englewood overnight Sunday, authorities confirmed. A Honda struck Jorge Reyes Tapia, 42, of the Bronx in the westbound lane near Van Brunt Street shortly after 1 a.m., Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton said. The driver then...
Sussex County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Sussex County Jeep Driver, 18, Dead In Crash

An 18-year-old Jeep driver died in a Sussex County crash early Sunday morning. The crash occurred at the intersection of County Routes 519 and 650 in Wantage around 1:30 a.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said. Jonathan Fett of Wantage, was behind the wheel of a Jeep Grand...
Waterbury, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

CT Murder Suspect Nabbed By US Marshals

Police in Fairfield County nabbed a man wanted for the murder of another man last month. Gerome Philips, age 23, of the Bronx, was arrested on Tuesday, June 8 by US Marshals and extradited to Waterbury, on Friday, June 11, said Sgt. Robert Davis of the Waterbury Police. Philips faces...
Clifton, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Clifton Man Charged With Fondling Child, 11, In Home, Car

An 11-year-old child was fondled more than once by a Clifton man, authorities charged. A judge in Paterson allowed the release of Lee Russy, 47, with monitoring, following his arrest late last week. He became the focus of an investigation after the child was brought to a pediatrician, Passaic County...
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Dies In York County Crash

A motorcyclist who lost control of his bike and crashed into a parked truck Saturday died at a local hospital, officials said. The crash occurred on Seven Valleys and Grothey roads in North Codorus Township around 1:20 p.m. The man, who was helmeted, was rushed to Wellspan York Hospital, where...
Stamford, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

HEARTLESS: Resident, 92, Victimized By 'Gypsy' Scammers, Lyndhurst Police Nab Two

A 92-year-old Lyndhurst man fell victim to a familiar "gypsy" scam, losing $4,000 to a pair of thieves who claimed that they'd repaired his driveway, authorities said. Two Massachusetts men, David Standish of Haverhill and Thomas Stanley of Danvers, were arrested by Lyndhurst police with help from their colleagues in North Arlington, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said Saturday.
Paterson, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Separate Paterson Shootings: Drive-By Wounds 3, Bullet Goes Through Window, Man Hit In Leg

No fewer than four people were wounded in a series of shootings in Paterson on Saturday. Three of them arrived in separate vehicles at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center -- all men, ages 24, 27 and 30 -- following a drive-by shooting shortly before 5 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Daily Voice

State Police Issue Alert For Wanted Long Island Man

New York State Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a man who has been wanted on Long Island since 2016. Justin Desir, 34, is wanted by the New York State Police and Nassau County Court after being arrested for alleged impaired driving on July 6, 2014. A bench warrant was issued on July 29, 2016, after Desir failed to appear for court proceedings.
Paterson, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Two 14-Year-Olds Struck By Gunfire In Paterson

Two 14-year-olds escaped serious injury during a shooting Friday night in Paterson, authorities said. Police found one victim with a gunshot wound at the scene of the Market Street shooting near Madison Street at 10:40 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said. The...