Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Real Madrid says Zidane stepping down as team's coach

By TALES AZZONI
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0at9Xu_0aDJ5t1C00

MADRID — (AP) — Zinedine Zidane is stepping down as Real Madrid coach, again.

The club said Thursday the Frenchman is leaving his job, a few days after a season in which Madrid failed to win a title for the first time in more than a decade.

The club said Zidane “decided to bring an end to his current spell” as Madrid's coach.

“We must now respect his decision and express our gratitude for his professionalism, dedication and passion over the years and what he means to Real Madrid,” the club said in a statement.

Zidane had a contract through June 2022.

“Zidane is one of Real Madrid’s great icons and his legacy extends beyond what he has achieved as a coach and player at our club,” Madrid said. “He is aware that he has a place in the hearts of the Real Madrid fans and that he will always have a home at Real Madrid.”

Zidane left the club for the first time after leading Madrid to one of its most successful runs from 2016-2018, with three consecutive Champions League titles. In his two years and five months in charge, Madrid won a total of nine trophies, including two Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, one Spanish league and one Spanish Super Cup.

He only won the league title once and a Spanish Super Cup in his second stint.

He quit the first time less than a week after leading the team to its third straight Champions League title, saying it was time for a change and that he didn’t see it clearly that the club would keep winning with him in charge.

Zidane had been dismissing talks about his future recently, saying that he would discuss it with the club. He said he believed that Madrid could do well without him as coach.

Among the possible candidates being talked about to replace Zidane were Massimiliano Allegri, Antonio Conte and former Madrid great Raúl González, who has been coaching Madrid’s “B” team — just like Zidane was before taking over the over the main squad for the first time in 2016.

Zidane’s second stint as coach began in March 2019, less than a year after he left for the first time. The team was in crisis after a disastrous season that included losses to rival Barcelona and elimination to Ajax in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

But his second run ended with Madrid enduring its least successful season since 2009-10, which was the last time it didn’t win a title.

Madrid fought for the Spanish league title until the final round but finished two points behind city rival Atlético Madrid, failing to defend its title and lift back-to-back league trophies for the first time since 2007-08.

In the Champions League, Zidane led the team to the semifinals, eventually eliminated by Chelsea. In the Copa del Rey, Madrid lost to third-division club Alcoyano in the round of 32.

Zidane had to deal with a series of setbacks in his squad because of injuries. It was without captain Sergio Ramos for nearly the entire second half of the season, and he also couldn’t count much on Eden Hazard. Other key players who were not available for extended periods included Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vázquez and Marco Asensio.

Zidane struggled to put together a consistent starting lineup, and he often tried to switch schemes between matches. A move to a 3-5-2 formation worked well in some games but failed miserably in others, giving him little confidence to set up his teams.

In addition to Zidane’s departure, there’s also doubt about whether Ramos will return, and major signings are not likely as the club continues to struggle financially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ramos was among several players who posted messages thanking Zidane. Others included Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal and Raphael Varane.

“I wish you all the best. You deserve it," Ramos said on Instagram. “Enjoy life, enjoy family.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
832K+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thibaut Courtois
Person
Marco Asensio
Person
Dani Carvajal
Person
Lucas Vázquez
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Sergio Ramos
Person
Eden Hazard
Person
Massimiliano Allegri
Person
Antonio Conte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Ajax#Ap#Frenchman#Real Madrid#Spanish#The Champions League#Instagram#Copa Del Rey#Associated Press#Stepping Down#Captain Sergio Ramos#Major Signings#Matches#Time#Setbacks#Madrid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
News Break
AFC Ajax
Place
Madrid, Spain
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Soccerrealmadrid.com

Sergio Ramos medical report

Following the tests carried out on Sergio Ramos by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with tendenitis in the semimembranosus muscle of his left hamstring. His recovery will continue to be assessed.
SoccerTribal Football

Real Madrid captain Ramos again injured

There's doubts Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos will play again this season. Marca says after returning from his previous injury to play against Chelsea in midweek, he now has another issue and won't be able to face his former club Sevilla on Sunday night. The captain was missing from Real...
Soccerawesemo.com

Corner Kick: DraftKings & FanDuel UCL DFS Picks with Sergio Ramos | Tuesday, 5/5

For today’s Champions League action, picks like Sergio Ramos and Mason Mount are standing out among the slate of UCL DFS picks. The following fantasy soccer advice is based on highly projected lineups forecasted by Awesemo’s daily fantasy soccer projections for DraftKings and FanDuel Champions League tournaments and cash games.
Premier Leaguecaughtoffside.com

Eden Hazard grilled by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and skipper Sergio Ramos after Chelsea debacle

Eden Hazard has been spoken to behind the scenes by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and captain Sergio Ramos to remind the winger of his responsibilities. That’s according to Don Balon, who report on the fallout from Wednesday night, with Real Madrid being knocked out of the Champions League in the semi-finals and Hazard caught laughing with old friends at the full-time whistle.
UEFAfootball-espana.net

Spanish football evening headlines: Ramos and Hazard start for Madrid at Chelsea, Barcelona squad test negative after Messi’s barbecue, Mbappe edging closer to Madrid move

Sergio Ramos and Eden Hazard start for Real Madrid against Chelsea. Real Madrid travel to London this evening to take on Chelsea in the Champions League semi-final second leg. Los Blancos drew the first leg 1-1 at Valdebebas last week, Karim Benzema equalising after Christian Pulisic’s opener. The hosts may have that crucial away goal, but this one is finely poised indeed. Whoever progresses will take on Manchester City after they knocked out Paris Saint-Germain in the other semi-final last night.
SoccertheScore

Real Madrid's rebuild is overdue, but should Zidane be trusted with it?

It took until the eighth minute for Sergio Ramos to do Sergio Ramos things. The Spaniard strutted down his well-trodden path between excellent defending and grievous bodily harm as he disregarded the ball and shoved Timo Werner aside, letting possession roll into the hands of Thibaut Courtois and the Chelsea forward crash into the advertising hoardings.
Premier Leagueinsidefutbol.com

Kai Havertz Dominated Sergio Ramos – Former Top Flight Star

The Blues went into the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on the back of a 1-1 draw in Madrid which gave them the slender advantage of away goals. They pulled ahead in the 28th minute through Timo Werner, who took advantage of a lofted Havertz shot which came back off the crossbar, heading into the Real Madrid net from close range.
Soccerbesoccer.com

Ramos injured again: could it be the end of his season?

Real Madrid's medical staff confirmed once again that Sergio Ramos is injured. The footballer has got "tendonitis in the semimembranosus muscle of his left hamstring. Therefore, he will miss Sunday's match with Sevilla. Ramos missed Friday's training session. He was also absent from Saturday's session and set off alarm bells.