Boyd: Yes, we can we recreate the U.S.A.

There is a view, which occasionally gets an airing, that the current “culture wars” are a big fuss over nothing. This idea, which tends to be expressed by heads who would wish to be wise, claims that it will all go away soon. It often goes on to say that all this is nothing new and that we have seen it all before. Like Frank Drebin of Police Squad, such people stand in front of a burning fireworks factory, shouting “Nothing to see here” and urging the public public to disperse.