Boyd: Yes, we can we recreate the U.S.A.

With all due respect to that impressive list of organizations ("Joint statement on legislative efforts to restrict education about racism in American history,” Loudoun Times-Mirror, June 18, 2021), those groups--and even our governor, unfortunately (p. 8)--simply don’t get it. The effort against Critical Race Theory (CRT) doesn’t “restrict” education about racism in America. Instead, it tries to expand the approach to our history to include more relevant—and truthful--facts, rather than an attempt to teach a toxic, anti-historical brew of one-sided, grossly distorted and inflammatory rhetoric that places ALL struggles of Black Americans on the shoulders of our Founders and, sadly, on children in our classrooms.