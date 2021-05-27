Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Justin Bieber Will Perform At The Junos

By Charlie
1075koolfm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin has won seven Juno Awards and is up for five more this year including Album of the Year for Changes. Other awards that could go his way include; artist of the year, Single of the year (for Intentions), pop album of the year, and of course-the fan choice award.

1075koolfm.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessie Reyez
Person
Jp Saxe
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Album Of The Year#Artist Of The Year#Canadian#Junos#Pop Album#Singing#Stage#Baby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Grammys
News Break
Grammy
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesq957.com

Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” achieves Pop Airplay chart takeover

Everything is peachy for Justin Bieber, as his global hit “Peaches” extends its domination by taking over Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart. “Peaches,” which features Daniel Caesar and Giveon, now becomes the singer’s eighth number one on the tracker, which arranges its leaders based on radio plays. This now puts Bieber...
MusicBillboard

Justin Bieber, BTS & More: Who Will Have the 2021 Song of the Summer? Vote!

Outside is opening up again, the sun is shining more, and one of this year's biggest hits could heat up this season as the 2021 song of the summer. Billboard's Jason Lipshutz already offered up an early song of the summer forecast back in March, with Silk Sonic's (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) "Leave the Door Open" and Cardi B's "Up" -- which both hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 -- being among the top contenders. After Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar" was a top choice last year, Justin Bieber could continue the fruit-forward crusade with "Peaches," featuring Giveon and Daniel Caesar.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
94.5 PST

Win Tickets to See Justin Bieber All This Week on PST

We've got Bieber Fever at 94.5 PST, and it's a good thing:. You can win tickets to see Justin Bieber's Justice Tour at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Be listening all this week between 8 am and 5 pm for Justin to invite you to the show. That's your cue to call. Just be caller number 9 at 609-243-9778 or press call on the PST app, and you'll win a FREE pair of tickets to the show!
MusicNME

IU shares soothing cover of Justin Bieber’s ‘Off My Face’

IU has released a snippet of her cover of ‘Off My Face’ by Justin Bieber. On May 10, the K-pop star shared on Instagram a 30-second clip of herself singing the romantic Bieber track, which appeared on his latest studio album ‘Justice’. Armed with an acoustic guitar, IU sang parts of the chorus before humming the rest of the song. “’Cause I’m off my face, in love with you / I’m out my head, so into you,” she crooned.
CelebritiesWHAS 11

Justin Bieber Debuts New Buzzed Haircut on Instagram

Justin Bieber is showing off a new look. The 27-year-old musician shared a selfie on Instagram Story on Sunday of his new buzzed haircut. Justin previously had locs, which had received mixed responses from fans. Justin skipped the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. The star was nominated for five...
CelebritiesVulture

DJ Khaled’s New Music Video Stars Justin Bieber and a Fake Alligator

It’s another one for DJ Khaled. Another one of his Khaled Khaled music videos, that is, after earning another No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with his new album. Today’s visual is for “LET IT GO,” featuring a newly dreadlocked Justin Bieber and 21 Savage. This is the sixth in a recent string of Khaled Khaled videos, and it finds Khaled celebrating on the putting green with Bieber and Savage — and a slew of product placements, from Raising Cane’s chicken to Luc Belaire Luxe sparkling wine to Cîroc vodka to the Chime banking app. Oh, and an obviously fake alligator that Khaled wrestles in the middle of the video?
MusicNME

Watch ENHYPEN sing hits by TWICE, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and more

K-pop boyband ENHYPEN recently took part in ELLE magazine’s popular ‘Song Association’ video series where they sang hits by TWICE, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and more. During the segment, the group performed songs from their latest mini-album ‘Border: Carnival’, as well as their 2020 debut track ‘Given-Taken’. ENHYPEN also went on to cover hits by pop stars such as Ariana Grande (‘One Last Time’), Dua Lipa (‘Don’t Start Now) and others. They also sang ‘Come Around Me’ by Justin Bieber and Lauv’s ‘Never Not’.
Musichypefresh.co

Justin Bieber Admits He Disliked “Beauty & The Beat”

Reaching stardom can feel like a dream come true. However, there’s still a ton of work artists have to do in order to stay on top. Superstar Justin Bieber may have reached fame at just 12-years-old after his YouTube videos went viral. However, no matter how big of a star Justin Bieber became, he still had to work to stay on top of his game. The star knows how to keep his artistry and music fresh. In fact, he probably switches up his music just as much as he changes hairstyles. For instance, the star has done several collaborations in his music career. Though, he revealed during a 2016 interview that he disliked his “Beauty & The Beat” track featuring Nicki Minaj.
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Justin Bieber Shaves Head Following Criticism

Justin Bieber has shaved his head after criticism over his dreadlocks. TMZ caught the “Peaches” singer out with his wife, Hailey, as he showed off his new buzzcut. Social media took aim at Justin’s controversial dreadlocks accusing Bieber of cultural appropriation and comparing his look to Rugrats character Angelica Pickles’ famous doll Cynthia.
RelationshipsKTVB

Why Justin and Hailey Bieber Are In No Rush to Have Kids

Justin and Hailey Bieber have mastered marriage. The couple have "found their groove" after nearly three years of marriage, and they're not in any rush to have kids, a source tells ET. "Justin and Hailey are doing amazing and are so solid," the source says. "They've really found their groove...
Theater & DancePopculture

Justin Bieber New Haircut: Singer Reveals Shaved Head

Justin Bieber has cut off his controversial dreadlocks. While the singer has not made a statement on why he shaved his head, TMZ reports that Bieber has a new look going into summer. Bieber also shared a selfie of his new look on Instagram. The new look comes after he faced backlash from fans and critics alike for his old hairstyle accusing him of cultural appropriation.
Musicmarketresearchtelecast.com

Is Justin Bieber’s new song about Selena Gomez?

The new song of Justin Bieber, Ghost, it means you have your ex Selena Gomez in the head ?, let’s break down all the details. With the debut of his sixth studio album, Justice, the Beliebers are going over the pop star’s lyrics with a fine tooth comb. As the...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Justin Bieber ditches his dreadlocks, debuts shaved head

Justin Bieber’s got a new ‘do. The pop star, 27, sparked backlash last month when he debuted dreadlocks — five years after sporting the same traditionally black hairstyle to similar accusations of cultural appropriation. Now, Bieber is bidding the twists goodbye, having unveiled his freshly shaved head on Instagram Sunday.
CelebritiesBillboard

Here Are All the Performers & Presenters for the 2021 Juno Awards

To mark the 30th anniversary of the show's rap category, hip-hop stars will pay homage to Canada's homegrown rap scene. For the 50th Juno Awards broadcasting on June 6, performers and presenters were announced Thursday (May 27). The show will feature performances from Canada's hitmakers, including Ali Gatie with Tate...