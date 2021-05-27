Justin Bieber Will Perform At The Junos

Reaching stardom can feel like a dream come true. However, there’s still a ton of work artists have to do in order to stay on top. Superstar Justin Bieber may have reached fame at just 12-years-old after his YouTube videos went viral. However, no matter how big of a star Justin Bieber became, he still had to work to stay on top of his game. The star knows how to keep his artistry and music fresh. In fact, he probably switches up his music just as much as he changes hairstyles. For instance, the star has done several collaborations in his music career. Though, he revealed during a 2016 interview that he disliked his “Beauty & The Beat” track featuring Nicki Minaj.