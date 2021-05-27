Addressing Pandemic-Related Cyberattacks and the Legal Implications for Employers

Last month, the Department of Health and Human Services – Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") updated its COVID-19 guidance for fully vaccinated individuals. The updated guidance provided that fully vaccinated individuals could resume all indoor or outdoor activities without masks or social distancing unless required by federal, state, or local laws. For many, including employers, the CDC's recent guidance provided a glimmer of light that this global pandemic is nearing its end. However, COVID-19 still presents many risks and challenges that employers must bear in mind as they look to transition their operations to pre-pandemic formats. One such challenge for employers is implementing lawful and effective strategies to motivate hesitant workers to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.