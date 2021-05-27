Howard Baseball Qualifies for State Tournament

Number one-seeded Howard qualified for the state tournament after wins against Clark and Sioux Valley. Howard only allowed one run to Clark, as the Tigers won 9-1. Jace Sifore had two hits and two runs driven in. Howard played Sioux Valley after their win against Castlewood. With the one run scored in the sixth inning, Howard got the win against Sioux Valley. Riley Genzlinger pitched a complete game shutout, only allowing three hits and striking out nine. The South Dakota state tournament will take place at Sioux Falls Stadium on May 31 and June 1.