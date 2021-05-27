Cancel
Union County, NC

5K pounds of chicken guts spilled across Union County road

By WBTV Web Staff
WIS-TV
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A tractor-trailer incident caused around 5K pounds of liquified chicken guts to spill across part of U.S. 74 in Union County Thursday morning, closing the road. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. along U.S. 74 near South White Street in Marshville. Police say two tractor-trailers...

Union County, NC
Accidents
County
Union County, NC
City
Marshville, NC
Union County, NC
Government
Marshville, NC
Government
Union County, NC
Crime & Safety
