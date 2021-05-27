Student News

The Sugar River track team hosted their Sugar River Invite on May 7, 2021, at the Belleville High School track. “It was a perfect day for a track meet and an awesome opportunity to finally have our athletes compete on the newly resurfaced track two years ago. This was the first time that our athletes had to compete on the new track due to spring sports shutting down last spring. Even though teams were small, all the athletes from the five schools took advantage of the day,” said Coach Willy Johnson. “Our coaching staff was pleased with the efforts our kids put forth and look forward to addressing the technical aspects of their events as we get ready for our dual and invitational portion of our season. The athletes and coaches alike are so appreciative of being able to have a season that was lost a year ago.”