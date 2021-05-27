Student News
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Holds Commencement Ceremony in May. The following individuals from our area are among 3,200 prospective candidates for degree attending the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee virtual commencement exercises, which were held on Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Milwaukee: Cole Martin, Belleville, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts; and Alexander Uebelacker, Belleville, School of Architecture and Urban Planning, Master of Architecture and Master of Urban Planning.www.postmessengerrecorder.com