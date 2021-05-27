Student News

Cancel
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Holds Commencement Ceremony in May. The following individuals from our area are among 3,200 prospective candidates for degree attending the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee virtual commencement exercises, which were held on Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Milwaukee: Cole Martin, Belleville, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts; and Alexander Uebelacker, Belleville, School of Architecture and Urban Planning, Master of Architecture and Master of Urban Planning.

Dane County, WIhngnews.com

Academic Top 10 announced at Lakeside Lutheran

Lakeside Lutheran High School announced its Academic Top Ten from the Class of 2021. These students will have cumulatively earned 296 high school credits, an average of 29.6 credits per person; 26 credits are needed to graduate from Lakeside. Through seven semesters, the Top Ten has a mean grade point...
Wisconsin Statenbc15.com

Six Wisconsin teachers named finalists for national education award

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Six Wisconsin teachers, including two in south central Wisconsin, were named finalists Monday for a national award that is considered the highest honor given by the federal government for science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science (STEM) teachers. Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s State Superintendent Carolyn...
Wisconsin Stateuwosh.edu

With new Center for Literacy Educators and Leaders, UWO to give boost to Wisconsin schools

A new University of Wisconsin Oshkosh endeavor will strengthen children’s reading and writing education in northeast Wisconsin and beyond. The Center for Literacy Educators and Leaders offers a range of services to Wisconsin schools and school districts. The goal is to enhance the knowledge, skills and perspectives of PK-12 teachers to better prepare students with literacy skills necessary for success in school, in future careers and in their communities. Additionally, the Center will help school and school district leaders to develop and lead effective programs of literacy instruction.
Madison, WImadisoncollege.edu

A Century of Innovation: Statement from President Jack Daniels

With more than a century of success to draw upon, Madison Area Technical College (Madison College) is ready to fuel revitalization of our businesses and industries in Madison, Dane County and the 11 counties and numerous cities and towns we serve. We are strategically positioned to enhance current partnerships with...
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

County fairs around Wisconsin preparing for in-person events

MADISON (AP) — With the Wisconsin State Fair returning this summer, county fairs around the state are also gearing up to return to in-person events this year. Tom Barnett is coordinator of the Oneida County Fair. His county was one of many that decided to cancel its fair last year due to concerns about COVID-19. But Barnett said they decided at the start of this year that they would be bringing back the fair no matter what in 2021.
Dane County, WIKPVI Newschannel 6

Report: UW-Madison students did not spread coronavirus to Madison, Dane County

(The Center Square) – The coronavirus outbreak at the University of Wisconsin-Madison didn’t go beyond the university’s dorm room walls. A new Centers for Disease Control-backed study says there’s no evidence that coronavirus-positive students infected the rest of Madison or Dane County. “Almost 14.0% of students living in residence halls...
Wisconsin StateChippewa Herald

Spring Fest to return this weekend, masks not required

Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley. Spring Fest is set to return to Chippewa Falls this weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. From Friday-Saturday over 40 exhibitors and vendors, as well as live music provided by Chris Kroeze and Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z, will grace the long barren venue which took most of 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Sun Prairie, WIfox47.com

Area man swims a mile for his 80th birthday, raises more than $4,000

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — For most people, swimming a mile for fun, might not be all that fun. But for Jack Poulson’s 80th birthday, it’s all he wanted to do. “So far I feel good,” Poulson told Fox 47 in the middle of his mile Sunday morning. “This is kind of normal, doing 20 laps is kind of regular, doing 36 is going to be a major challenge, but yeah, so far I feel good.”
Dane County, WIhngnews.com

Optimist Club Youths of the Month

High school activity: Martin Luther King Outstanding Person Award. Extra-curricular activities: Student Council (7th-9th grade), Girls Club (9th-10th grade), ASL Club (10th grade), Track & Field (7th-9th, planning on next year), and Avid Gives Back Club (10th grade). Honor and/or awards: Adopt-A-Future Scholarship Holder, Martin Luther King Jr Outstanding Young...
Wisconsin StateChannel 3000

Girl Scouts of Badgerland Wisconsin introduces dairy patch

VILLAGE OF DANE, Wis.– The Badgerland Girl Scouts introduced Wisconsin’s first dairy patch on Saturday. The dairy patch is intended to grow dairy lovers and dairy workers. It’s earned by learning about the diverse range of dairy-related professions available today. “Agriculture is so cool, and I think people, because they...
Belleville, WIpostmessengerrecorder.com

Fab Lab Grant Provides Needed Fuel to Run S.T.E.A.M.-Related Curriculum at BHS

Keeping S.T.E.A.M.-related programs running smoothly for students to have an edge and fuel spirits for them to learn cutting edge technology is becoming key as we prepare the next generation for advanced careers in science, technology, engineering, art, and math. To this end, author of The Innovator's Mindset, George Couros says, "Technology should be at the point of instruction and be as accessible in learning as a pencil; it shouldn't be an event. How many pencil labs do you have in your school?" The School District of Belleville's curriculum is offering its students more than pencils these days as it continues to put emphasis on technology in the classroom in their S.T.E.A.M.-related 4K-12th grade programs and classrooms, but to stay competitive requires support, funding, and creativity.
Belleville, WIpostmessengerrecorder.com

Belleville Students of the Month

Congratulations to our April/May Student of the Month recipients. Students are nominated by their teachers based on achievement, leadership, service, and character. Teachers have created personalized messages for each student which were sent directly to these students.
Belleville, WIpostmessengerrecorder.com

Sugar River Track Hosts Invite at Belleville High School Track

The Sugar River track team hosted their Sugar River Invite on May 7, 2021, at the Belleville High School track. “It was a perfect day for a track meet and an awesome opportunity to finally have our athletes compete on the newly resurfaced track two years ago. This was the first time that our athletes had to compete on the new track due to spring sports shutting down last spring. Even though teams were small, all the athletes from the five schools took advantage of the day,” said Coach Willy Johnson. “Our coaching staff was pleased with the efforts our kids put forth and look forward to addressing the technical aspects of their events as we get ready for our dual and invitational portion of our season. The athletes and coaches alike are so appreciative of being able to have a season that was lost a year ago.”