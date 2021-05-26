newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Monkey Business Lands El Paso Zoo Trespasser New Job

By mike
Posted by 
98.7 WFGR
98.7 WFGR
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Well, that didn’t take long. The woman who jumped into the spider monkey enclosure at the El Paso Zoo and was subsequently fired from her job already has a new gig. Less than 48 hours after Lucy Rae was identified as the trespasser in the viral video that led to her dismissal, Mark Davis, of the Law Office of Mark T. Davis, not only hired Rae according to a post on his Facebook, he went off on Rae’s previous employer, the Lovett Law Firm.

wfgr.com
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trespasser#Monkeys#Ing#Live Animals#Social Animals#The Law Office Of#The Lovett Law Firm#Cheeto#Utep#The El Paso Zoo#Law Office#Monkey Prison#Animal Advocacy#Cages#Bush Diving#Viral Video#Attack#National Headlines#Torture#Freeloaders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
98.7 Jack FM

Woman Filmed at the El Paso Zoo Hopping Into Enclosure to Feed Monkeys A Spicy Snack

In a move that's being called "stupid," a woman is seen on video jumping a fence into the monkey habitat at the El Paso Zoo and then feeds them Hot Cheetos. A video has gone viral in El Paso after a woman was seen jumping into an animal's habitat at the El Paso Zoo. In the video posted this past weekend to FitFam's Instagram, you see the woman wading through the water in the spider monkey enclosure at the zoo. She then proceeds to sit on a rock and feed the animals. According to FitFam's post, she fed the monkey's Hot Cheetos from her hands before she makes her way back to the side of the enclosure and her friend helps her out.
Animalstimesnewsexpress.com

Texas zoo to press charges after woman trespasses in monkey exhibit

The El Paso Zoo in Texas plans to press charges against a woman who trespassed into the zoo’s spider monkey exhibit last weekend, a “stupid” act that could lead to permanent changes for the animals’ safety, officials said. Zoo staff learned of the incident through social media, with a video...
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

‘Stupid’ woman jumps into monkey habitat at EP Zoo, fired from job

UPDATE: An El Paso law firm on Monday identified the woman who is seen on video jumping a barrier to gain access to the El Paso Zoo's spider monkey enclosure. The Lovett Law Firm told ABC-7 that Lucy Rae had been a litigation assistant in the firm's personal injury division. A firm spokesperson said Rae The post ‘Stupid’ woman jumps into monkey habitat at EP Zoo, fired from job appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso reports 2 virus deaths, 76 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Health Department announced two new coronavirus-related deaths and 76 new cases Tuesday morning. El Paso County's pandemic death toll now stands at 2,596. There are 1,557 known active cases to report, an increase of 48 from Monday. Since the start of the...
AstronomyPosted by
98.7 WFGR

West Michigan Will See a Super Flower Blood Moon This Week

The sun, earth and moon will line up just right to create a Super Flower Blood Moon. The celestial event will happen on May 26. Hang on, let me grab my tarot cards... This will be the only total lunar eclipse of 2021 and it will last about 15 minutes. It begins at 7am. The moon will be closer to the earth and appear brighter and larger. In Michigan, we will only be able to see the beginning of the partial eclipse starting around 6 a.m. For best viewing, you'd be advised to hop on a plane and head west. For observers in the United States, the only places where the entire eclipse is visible are in Hawaii or Alaska. The Farmer's Almanac states,
Zeeland, MIPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Zeeland Bridal Shop Goes Viral For Wheelchair Display

"Anyone can find their perfect dress." That's what the description of a video says... A TikTok video shot at Annie Lane Bridal has grabbed the attention of Zeeland residents but also people all over the world. The video features Annie putting a mannequin on display wearing a beautiful wedding dress....
AnimalsSaratogian

Fade to Gray: Eaten by a bear

Everyone in the media got excited about a recent poll. No, it wasn’t about politics or the color of Donald Trump’s hair, it posed a simple question — “How long could you survive in the wild without food or water?”. Now I should tell you up front, I can’t stand...
GamblingPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Gun Lake Casino Says Vaxxed Guests Can Go Mask Free Friday

As masking regulations across the state have been easing, the Gun Lake Casino says that fully vaccinated guests can visit the casino sans mask starting on Friday morning. Today it was announced as part of the casino's 'Play It Safe' initiative that the fully vaccinated will be able to visit the casino without face coverings. The casino is still asking those who have not been fully vaccinated to mask up.
Petsbobfm.co.uk

The Youtuber has been caught flying a dog with helium balloons

These days, everything creates a “scene”. The digital world helps to consume content quickly and by thousands of people from all over the world. Recently police have arrested a popular YouTuber who decided to fly a dog with helium balloons. watching video. The Youtube dog was rescued from the second...