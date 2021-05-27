Cancel
Man who went on stabbing spree in home is shot and killed by one of his victims

By Jon Haworth, ABC News
WOKV
WOKV
 7 days ago
HARTLY, Del. — A man has been shot and killed after stabbing several people with a knife before one of his victims was able to shoot him with a shotgun.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:29 a.m. on Wednesday May 26, in Hartly, Delaware -- about 10 miles west of Dover -- when Delaware State Police were dispatched to a residence located in the 700 block of Proctors Purchase Road to reports of a person being shot and multiple people suffering from stab wounds, according to the Delaware State Police.

“Upon arrival, troopers secured the scene and escorted Emergency Medical Services (EMS) into the home where they located numerous people with injuries,” Delaware State Police said in a press release regarding the incident.

Authorities say that several individuals were in the home watching TV and playing games throughout the night when one of the men became enraged and reportedly began attacking the other men in the house with a knife. It is unclear what sparked the man to begin his stabbing spree.

“At some point during the altercation, one of the stabbing victims retrieved a shotgun and shot the male subject in the leg,” Delaware State Police said.

The stabbing suspect, a 37-year-old man from Ridgely, Maryland, was subsequently transported by EMS to Bayhealth Kent General where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect injured four other during the knife attack. Two men from Hartly, Delaware -- a 56-year-old man and a 30-year-old man -- were transported to a local area hospital where they were both admitted with life-threatening injuries sustained in the attack.

Two others -- a 34-year-old man from Centreville, Maryland, and a 53-year old man from Maryland -- were also transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries suffered during the stabbing. The 34-year-old man is currently being treated and the 53-year-old was treated and released.

Delaware State Police said that they have opened up a homicide investigation into this case and that their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case are urged to contact Delaware State Police.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

