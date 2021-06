The consensus is that Georgia's biggest test of the 2021 season will come in the season opener, a neutral site matchup against Clemson in Charlotte. Both teams are ranked in the top five of most preseason Top 25 lists, making this the most anticipated game in Week 1. Draftkings odds reflect that, with Clemson seen as a four-point neutral-site favorite over Georgia. The betting site has early lines for two other Georgia games, against the teams most feel will provide the biggest challenge for the Dawgs outside of Clemson.