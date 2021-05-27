Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

China tries Chinese Australian writer on espionage charge

Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dGrA5_0aDJ4xaJ00

BEIJING — (AP) — China on Thursday put a Chinese Australian writer on trial for alleged espionage and denied the Australian ambassador in Beijing access to the hearing.

Yang Hengjun has been held since arriving in China in January 2019 and has had no access to family and only limited contact with his lawyer, the Australian government has said.

Ambassador Graham Fletcher walked to the court complex gate in Beijing and returned after he was denied entry, telling journalists it was “regrettable” that diplomats were prevented from observing the trial.

His government had been told earlier that a representative would not be allowed to attend the trial because it is a national security case. Fletcher said China has only said that the charge against Yang involves espionage.

“This is deeply regrettable and concerning and unsatisfactory,” Fletcher said. “We’ve had longstanding concerns about this case, including lack of transparency, and therefore have concluded that it's an arbitrary detention.”

Authorities have not released any details of the charges against Yang, a novelist who reportedly formerly worked for China's Ministry of State Security as an intelligence agent.

Yang’s lawyer, Mo Shaoping, said the hearing concluded shortly before 5 p.m., with a verdict to be issued at a later date, but declined further comment, saying “the case involves state secrets."

Yang has denied the accusation against him, and while a conviction is virtually certain, it isn't clear when the verdict will be handed down. The espionage charge carries penalties ranging from three years in prison to the death penalty.

In comments believed to have been dictated to diplomats in March and reproduced in Australian media, Yang said the lack of fresh air and sunshine had taken a toll on his health but that spiritually, “I’m still strong.”

“There is nothing more liberating than having one’s worst fears realized,” Yang said.

Fletcher said Australian diplomats last met with Fletcher via video link last month and were able to convey messages to and from his family. Yang appeared to be in satisfactory health, Fletcher said.

Australia will continue to “advocate strongly" for Yang and did not see a link between his case and the overall state of ties with China, Fletcher said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China was following international practice in barring observers from attending a case involving state secrets.

“China is firmly opposed to the Australian side’s unwarranted disruption in China’s law-based handling of the case and its gross interference with China’s judicial sovereignty. We have made serious complaints with the Australian side,” Zhao said at a daily briefing.

The trial comes at a time of deteriorating relations between the two countries, brought on by Chinese retaliation against Australian legislation against foreign involvement in its domestic politics, the exclusion of telecommunications giant Huawei from its 5G phone network, and calls for an independent investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 outbreak that was first detected in China in late 2019.

Beijing has essentially suspended all but the most routine contacts between the sides, while state media and the Foreign Ministry routinely attack Australia as adopting anti-Chinese policies at the behest of the United States, China's main geopolitical rival.

Australian journalists Michael Smith of the Australian Financial Review and Bill Birtles of the Australian Broadcasting Corp. fled China in September after sheltering in Australian diplomatic compounds following demands for questioning by Chinese authorities. They were allowed to depart China under a deal brokered between the two governments, leaving Australian media without a physical presence in the country.

Before their departure, Chinese police questioned both journalists about Australian citizen Cheng Lei, a business news anchor for CGNT, China’s English-language state media channel, who had been detained a month earlier.

China says Cheng has been lawfully detained on suspicion of violating Chinese national security laws.

China has blocked Australian exports including beef, wine, coal, lobsters, wood and barley. However, Australia’s most lucrative export, iron ore, still has eager buyers among Chinese steel manufacturers.

Amnesty International’s China head, Joshua Rosenzweig, said the allegations against Yang were based on criticism of the Chinese government in articles he published.

“Having reportedly endured hundreds of interrogations and been held in inhumane conditions with severely restricted access to his lawyer, Yang now faces an unfair trial behind closed doors. He remains at grave risk of torture and other ill-treatment,” Rosenzweig said in an emailed statement.

Yang’s case illustrates how China targets political opponents and human rights activists with its opaque legal system, including detention without notice and secret hearings, Rosenzweig said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
843K+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheng Lei
Person
Zhao Lijian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Government#Domestic Politics#Foreign Relations#Ap#The Foreign Ministry#Anti Chinese#Cgnt#Amnesty International#Associated Press#Chinese Foreign Ministry#Alleged Espionage#Chinese Police#Chinese Authorities#Australian Diplomats#Australian Media#Australian Legislation#Beijing#Beijing Access#Foreign Involvement#Journalists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Huawei
News Break
International Relations
Country
China
Country
Australia
Related
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

China urges US to create appropriate conditions

Beijing [China], Mat 16 (ANI): China has urged the US to create suitable conditions for normal personnel exchanges between the two countries after the US denied visa to a Chinese undergraduate student whose father works for the police. The letter from the United States embassy informing the student of the...
Chinadallassun.com

CCP most active in trying to influence Australian politics

Canberra [Australia], May 24 (ANI): Australian intelligence has identified about 500 recent incidents of covert foreign agents interfering in the country's domestic politics with officials saying that the Chinese Community Party (CCP) is by far the "most active" in trying to influence politicians and politics. In an interview for the...
Chinawcn247.com

Australian envoy denied access to trial of citizen in China

BEIJING (AP) — The Australian ambassador to China said it was “regrettable” that the embassy was denied access as a trial was due to start for a Chinese-Australian man charged with espionage. Yang Hengjun has been held since arriving in China in January 2019 and has had no access to family and only limited contact with his lawyer, the Australian government has said. Ambassador Graham Fletcher walked to the court complex gate in Beijing and returned after he was denied access. His government had been told earlier that a representative would not be allowed to attend the trial because it is a national security case. Authorities have not released any details of the charges against Yang.
Foreign PolicyWashington Times

Shuttered Chinese Houston consulate called 'major hub' for science and tech espionage worldwide

The Chinese consulate in Houston, ordered closed by the Trump administration last year, was a “major hub” for Beijing’s global science and technology collection efforts, according to a new study. Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology examined 642 “international technological cooperation opportunities” between 2015 and 2020 identified by...
China24newshd.tv

Australian ambassador barred from China spy trial

Australia's ambassador to China was on Thursday barred from the trial of an academic held on spying charges, in a case that has exacerbated a bitter row between the two nations. The trial of Australian Yang Jun, detained for more than two years on accusations of espionage, was set to...
Foreign Policyfloridatrend.com

The Chinese government calls paying U.S. researchers ‘talent recruitment' but is it intellectual espionage?

The programs, which have come under U.S. government scrutiny over the past several years, typically provide salaries, research funding and other incentives to lure foreign-trained scientists into academic and research partnerships with Chinese institutions. The federal government says the programs are part of the Chinese government’s economic espionage activities — essentially, that China is targeting and bribing academics to get access to technology and taxpayer-funded research.
Chinajohnmenadue.com

Arbitrary detention in China: The case of Yang Hengjun

Australian Ambassador Graham Fletcher, denied observer entry to the closed court hearing of the case against Australian citizen Yang Hengjun, told the press on 27 May that the case was one of arbitrary detention. This was not an off-the-cuff remark or an attempt to further damage relations with China. Although...
ChinaBeaumont Enterprise

Man urges Chinese judge to reject torture-tainted evidence

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A Chinese Australian writer tried in Beijing for alleged espionage said he pleaded to a judge to reject evidence of what he had said while being tortured by interrogators. Yang Hengjun faced a closed trial last Thursday and the court deferred its verdict to a later...
Worldkfgo.com

Polish trial begins in Huawei-linked China espionage case

WARSAW (Reuters) – An espionage trial involving a former Polish secret services agent and an ex-employee of Huawei begins in a Warsaw court on Tuesday as some European states consider whether to exclude the Chinese group’s equipment from their 5G telecom networks. Poland arrested the two men in January 2019...
Worldsandiegouniontribune.com

Iran indicts French tourist detained on espionage charges

Iranian authorities indicted a French tourist on charges of spying and spreading propaganda against the system, his lawyer said Sunday. It was the latest in a series of cases against foreigners amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West. Benjamin Berier was arrested in May last year after taking pictures...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Malaysia to lodge diplomatic protest to Chinese envoy

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 2 (ANI): Malaysia's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said it would summon China's Ambassador to explain an 'intrusion' by 16 Chinese military airplanes into its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) after Malaysia's military detected "suspicious" activity over the South China Sea, reported CNN. This comes after Malaysia's Air...
Aerospace & DefenseMinneapolis Star Tribune

Malaysia to summon Chinese envoy over alleged jet intrusion

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia's government will issue a diplomatic protest over an intrusion by 16 Chinese military aircraft into its airspace, the foreign minister said. Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said late Tuesday that he will summon the Chinese ambassador to explain "this breach of the Malaysian airspace and sovereignty."...
Public Safetyehackingnews.com

FireEye: Transportation and Telecom Firms Being Hit in Chinese Espionage

According to security firm FireEye, a massive Chinese espionage operation against US and European government entities includes four new hacking tools and reaches more commercial sectors than previously reported. Two China-linked gangs — as well as additional hackers that investigators did not name — have used virtual private network software...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

China Outraged at Growing ‘Lab Leak Theory’ Speculation in U.S., U.K.

China has expressed outrage at growing speculation in Western countries that the coronavirus may have originated in a Chinese laboratory, slamming new – and unproven – intelligence assessments and saying its scientists plan to rebut a theory Beijing considers politically driven. "It's ridiculous to ask intelligence units to do the...
Chinatheowp.org

China’s Xinjiang Actions Could Be Crimes Against Humanity, Says Rights Group

On 19th April, Human Rights Watch (HRW) released a report claiming that the Chinese government is committing crimes against humanity against Uyghurs and other Turkic muslims in the Northwest Region of Xinjiang. The crimes involve systematic policies of mass detention, torture, and cultural persecution, among other offenses, that the Chinese claim to be re-education efforts.
ChinaMinneapolis Star Tribune

Hong Kong's Tiananmen museum shuts down amid investigation

HONG KONG — A Hong Kong museum commemorating China's deadly 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protests closed Wednesday three days after opening as the ruling Communist Party tries to stamp out the last traces of public discussion of the event. Hong Kong was the last place on Chinese soil where the...
ChinaWRAL

AP PHOTOS: Hong Kong's June 4 candlelit vigil over the years

HONG KONG — For decades, Hong Kong has been one of just two cities in China allowed to mark the bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. In 1989, hundreds of thousands of protesters gathered in the square calling for democracy, less censorship and greater freedom of speech.