Belleville, WI

BFD Welcomes New Fire Truck

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Belleville Fire Department had their new Fire Truck on display at the 25th Annual Fish Boil, held on Saturday, May 22, 2021. The new truck replaced two older trucks. Belleville Volunteer Fire Department's many generations of pride in service. Belleville's 1941 Ford Fire Truck and the brand new 2021 Pierce Enforcer Pumper Tender. The new truck is the largest the department has ever had, carrying 2,500 gallons of water and has firefighter safety as a top priority. This truck will help save hundreds of thousands of dollars over the next four years, while increasing capabilities as a 100% volunteer department. Hundreds of hours and two years worth of work by the truck committee, Jason and the team at Pierce was put in to make this a reality. 80 years of progress.

