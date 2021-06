We have a LOVELY set of Preschooler Summer Crafts for you to browse.. but though a more varied set of Summer Activities would be great to see too!. The long weeks of summer break provide a much needed break. But when kids are out of school, they require a whole new set of activities to keep them entertained. This can be hard, but with these fun and exciting summer activities and days out for kids, no longer will you hear the infamous “I’m Bored!” line. From indoor to outdoor, you’re guaranteed to find one that you can do as a family and keep that infamous summer boredom at bay.